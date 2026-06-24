LGA warns of drowning risk for bathers following heat health alert

Following the issuing of amber and red extreme heat health alerts in parts of England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Local Government Association has called for casual swimmers to be aware of the risk of drowning when entering water during hot weather, in anticipation of further hot weather over the next few months across the country.

Data from the National Water Safety Forum has shown that in 2025, there were 202 accidental water related fatalities across England. Inland water ways such as lakes, rivers and canals accounted for more than half of the fatalities, with a third of fatalities linked to walking, running or cycling, meaning that they may never have intended to enter the water in the first place. Men in England were also 6 times more likely to die in water than women, accounting for 85 per cent of accidental fatalities.

As temperatures rise and more people want to beat the heat, the LGA, which represents councils and fire and rescue authorities, urge everyone to be mindful to the dangers of drowning.

One of the biggest causes of drowning that councils and fire and rescue authorities urge people to be aware of is cold water shock, which can cause even strong and confident swimmers to struggle and drown. Water temperatures can still be low despite high air temperatures, with anything below 15 degrees defined as cold water. These temperatures can cause gasping and panic, leading to difficulty swimming and drowning, and even rising heart rates or blood pressure resulting in heart attacks.

Cllr Mick Barton, Chair of the LGA’s Fire & Rescue Authority Committee, said: “Lots of people will want to cool off in open water during the hot weather, but the data shows that doing so is not always safe. The amount of people who die in this way every year are shocking and unfortunately, we have already seen a number of tragic drownings this year in open water linked to the heatwave in May.

“Councils and fire and rescue services want to make sure everyone is safe around water, and we urge people to be careful and vigilant to the dangers which can affect everyone regardless of age, swimming strength and fitness levels.

“Hot weather and public bathing advice applies to everyone, not just those who are vulnerable. It may feel like common sense, but we can all take the time to learn sensible precautions during the high temperatures and be aware of the risks of swimming in water that is not clearly marked as safe or under the control of a lifeguard.”

Notes to editors