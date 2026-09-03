Ministry of Defence
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LGBT veterans have 100 days left to apply for financial recognition
LGBT veterans can apply for restorative measures, including financial recognition payments of up to £70,000.
Veterans discharged or impacted by the ban on LGBT personnel in the armed forces have 100 days left to apply for the government’s restorative measures.
The measures were introduced following an independent review on the impact of the ban on LGBT personnel serving in the UK Armed Forces between 1967 and 2000.
The government is now issuing a final call at GOV.UK/affected-by-the-ban to eligible veterans before the application deadline closes on 12 December.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said:
No one should face persecution or have to hide who they are. The ban caused lasting harm to many brave personnel who served our country.
I hope all eligible veterans come forward before the application deadline closes in 100 days, and urge everybody across our armed forces and LGBT+ communities to spread the word.
Eligible veterans dismissed or discharged because of the ban can receive a financial recognition payment of £50,000. Veterans may also be eligible for an Impact Payment of up to £20,000 if they experienced other harms such as investigations, harassment or disciplinary action.
Minister for Equalities, Simon Lightwood MP, said:
LGBT+ veterans being removed from or banned from joining the armed forces is a shameful chapter in our country’s history.
This government wants to ensure what they went through is properly recognised; it must never happen again. Veterans affected have just 100 days left to apply for recognition. It is up to all of us to spread the word and make sure they get the justice they deserve.
Non-financial restorative measures include the opportunity to receive an official letter of apology, replacement service items and a restoration ceremony.
Jean served in the British Army with the Women’s Royal Army Corps as a physical training instructor.
Her military career was cut short after she was investigated under the Armed Forces LGBT Ban. The experience had a lasting impact on her confidence, identity and sense of self-worth, and affected her life long after she left the Army.
Jean has since applied for restorative measures and says the process, while difficult at times, helped her begin to speak about what happened and recognise that the shame was never hers to carry.
Jean said:
When your country turns its back on you, you just feel worthless.
Jean is now encouraging others affected by the ban to come forward before the 12 December application deadline. She said:
Please come forward. You don’t have to do this on your own, and there is support to help you through it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lgbt-veterans-have-100-days-left-to-apply-for-financial-recognition
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