LGBT veterans to receive up to £75 million in financial recognition for historic wrongs

Government has launched £75 million LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme after discussions with veterans.

LGBT veterans will receive up to £70,000 each to acknowledge the historic wrongs they experienced in the Armed Forces – with the Government increasing the total amount available for payments to £75 million, significantly above the level recommended in the Etherton Review into the treatment of LGBT veterans.

The increase follows extensive engagement with LGBT veterans and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to supporting veterans alongside recognising the historic hurt caused.

LGBT veterans who were dismissed or discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identify will receive £50,000. As a result of the increased funding, additional payments of up to £20,000 will be available for veterans and Service Personnel who were negatively affected by the ban on LGBT personnel from 1967 to 2000 during their time in Service – this is an increase of 50% to the Financial Recognition Scheme.

Ministers have also announced that LGBT veterans, dismissed or discharged due to their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, can apply to have their rank restored and discharge reason amended.

Defence Secretary John Healey yesterday ​said:

The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation. Our Government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognise the hurt that too many endured. We have listened to veterans and will continue to deliver against the recommendations set out in the Etherton review. We will continue to support our veterans as we work to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve, and have served. This work was rightly started by the previous Government, and will be taken forward and delivered by this Government.

