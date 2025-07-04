LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns

Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.

NEW TUC ANALYSIS: over half a million LGBT+ workers experience bullying, harassment and discrimination at work.

And almost 300,000 feel more at risk of bullying and harassment because they are LGBT+.

The TUC says over a million LGBT+ workers will benefit from key protections introduced by the Employment Rights Bill to help tackle this widespread mistreatment

The warning comes as the TUC publishes new analysis, based on the most recent available data, which reveals that over half a million (558,500) LGBT+ people have faced bullying, discrimination and harassment at work.

And the union body’s analysis also shows that almost 300,000 LGBT+ workers feel more at risk of bullying and harassment due to their LGBT+ identity.

The TUC says the Employment Rights Bill will introduce key protections from harassment and abuse by third parties – such as customers and patients – which will benefit over a million LGBT+ workers.

The many faces of discrimination

The TUC polling found that for LGBT+ workers who have faced workplace mistreatment, this came in different forms:

Close to 4 in 10 (37%) reported offensive jokes or banter about LGBT+ people.

Close to 3 in 10 (28%) experiences homophobic, bi-phobic or transphobic remarks directed at them or made in their presence.

Close to 2 in 10 (19%) reported verbal abuse (including name calling) about LGBT+ people, directed at themselves or others.

Over 1 in 10 (16%) reported being subjected to questioning about being LGBT+ that made them feel offended or humiliated.

And over 1 in 10 (14%) reported offensive literature, music or images about LGBT+ people distributed in the workplace.

Mistreatment came at the hands of work colleagues, customers, clients, patients and members of the public met through work.

TUC polling shows that over half (50%) of LGBT+ workers (around 537,000 people) feel that bullying, discrimination and harassment in the workplace is among the biggest issues this group face.