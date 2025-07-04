WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns
Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.
- NEW TUC ANALYSIS: over half a million LGBT+ workers experience bullying, harassment and discrimination at work.
- And almost 300,000 feel more at risk of bullying and harassment because they are LGBT+.
- The TUC says over a million LGBT+ workers will benefit from key protections introduced by the Employment Rights Bill to help tackle this widespread mistreatment
The warning comes as the TUC publishes new analysis, based on the most recent available data, which reveals that over half a million (558,500) LGBT+ people have faced bullying, discrimination and harassment at work.
And the union body’s analysis also shows that almost 300,000 LGBT+ workers feel more at risk of bullying and harassment due to their LGBT+ identity.
The TUC says the Employment Rights Bill will introduce key protections from harassment and abuse by third parties – such as customers and patients – which will benefit over a million LGBT+ workers.
The many faces of discrimination
The TUC polling found that for LGBT+ workers who have faced workplace mistreatment, this came in different forms:
- Close to 4 in 10 (37%) reported offensive jokes or banter about LGBT+ people.
- Close to 3 in 10 (28%) experiences homophobic, bi-phobic or transphobic remarks directed at them or made in their presence.
- Close to 2 in 10 (19%) reported verbal abuse (including name calling) about LGBT+ people, directed at themselves or others.
- Over 1 in 10 (16%) reported being subjected to questioning about being LGBT+ that made them feel offended or humiliated.
- And over 1 in 10 (14%) reported offensive literature, music or images about LGBT+ people distributed in the workplace.
Mistreatment came at the hands of work colleagues, customers, clients, patients and members of the public met through work.
TUC polling shows that over half (50%) of LGBT+ workers (around 537,000 people) feel that bullying, discrimination and harassment in the workplace is among the biggest issues this group face.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns04/07/2025 16:25:00
Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system04/07/2025 12:15:00
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system.
LGA - Hidden quarter trillion: Councils’ £276bn untapped economic potential04/07/2025 11:15:00
Councils across England could unleash £276 billion of untapped economic potential – equivalent to more than a 10th of national output – with government support to break down place-specific barriers to growth, according to new analysis
NHS Confederation responds to government’s ten-year health plan04/07/2025 10:15:00
Our members stand ready to work in partnership with the government and NHS England to make the vital reforms set out in the plan.
Audit Scotland - Change needed to secure East Lothian Council’s financial future04/07/2025 09:15:00
East Lothian Council must make significant progress in changing how it delivers public services as it addresses significant demographic challenges, with rapidly expanding younger and older populations.
Citizens Advice's response to the passing of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill at second reading03/07/2025 17:10:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (Pip) Bill passing at second reading
UK Space Agency: UK launches tender for mission to clean up space and safeguard vital services03/07/2025 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency has launched a major new procurement process to tackle the growing threat of space debris.
CIPD - Employment Rights Bill roadmap welcome, but questions over enforcement and support remain02/07/2025 16:25:00
The CIPD welcomes the publication of the government's Employment Rights Bill implementation roadmap, but questions remain about the funding to deliver enforcement and support for employers
CIPD - Gender pay gap reporting takes in final business group02/07/2025 15:25:00
CIPD research shows one third of reporting organisations see gap reducing
LGA - Council spending on SEND home to school transport soars – new LGA research02/07/2025 14:25:00
Spending by councils on home to school transport for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is predicted to reach nearly £2 billion this year (2025/26), according to new analysis published at the Local Government Association’s Annual Conference today.