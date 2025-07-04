LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns

Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.

The warning comes as the TUC publishes new analysis, based on the most recent available data, which reveals that over half a million (558,500) LGBT+ people have faced bullying, discrimination and harassment at work.

And the union body’s analysis also shows that almost 300,000 LGBT+ workers feel more at risk of bullying and harassment due to their LGBT+ identity.

The TUC says the Employment Rights Bill will introduce key protections from harassment and abuse by third parties – such as customers and patients – which will benefit over a million LGBT+ workers.

The many faces of discrimination

The TUC polling found that for LGBT+ workers who have faced workplace mistreatment, this came in different forms:

Close to 4 in 10 (37%) reported offensive jokes or banter about LGBT+ people.

Close to 3 in 10 (28%) experiences homophobic, bi-phobic or transphobic remarks directed at them or made in their presence.

Close to 2 in 10 (19%) reported verbal abuse (including name calling) about LGBT+ people, directed at themselves or others.

Over 1 in 10 (16%) reported being subjected to questioning about being LGBT+ that made them feel offended or humiliated.

And over 1 in 10 (14%) reported offensive literature, music or images about LGBT+ people distributed in the workplace.

Mistreatment came at the hands of work colleagues, customers, clients, patients and members of the public met through work.

TUC polling shows that over half (50%) of LGBT+ workers (around 537,000 people) feel that bullying, discrimination and harassment in the workplace is among the biggest issues this group face.

Boost to workers’ rights

The Employment Rights Bill, which has just completed committee stage in the House of Lords, is set to offer protection for workers experiencing abuse at work.

Over one million LGBT+ workers will benefit from these protections.

In particular, the Employment Rights Bill includes a clause requiring employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent harassment of staff by third parties, such as customers and patients.

The TUC says this will help stamp out widespread abuse of LGBT+ workers.

Recent TUC polling shows that protecting workers from harassment is one of the most popular policies in the Employment Rights Bill – with almost eight in ten UK voters (78%) supporting it.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“No one should face bullying, harassment or discrimination at work.

“But far too many LGBT+ workers are reporting that this is their everyday experience.

“It’s time to stamp out this pervasive mistreatment. LGBT+ workers deserve dignity and respect like every other worker does.

“That’s why the Government’s Employment Rights Bill is so important.

"It will introduce sensible changes like a duty on employers to protect workers from harassment by customers or patients.

“This will be an important step towards putting an end to the widespread mistreatment LGBT+ people experience at work.”

Notes to editors:

LGBT+ workers conference

250 LGBT+ trade union activists from across the UK are meeting on 3-4 July for the TUC LGBT+ Workers Conference at Congress Center, London.

Delegates attending the annual event are discussing issues including the rise of the far and populist right, LGBT+ workplace rights, international LGBT+ rights, accesses to healthcare, conversion therapy and trans and non-binary rights.

As well as highlighting the many challenges LGBT+ workers face, this year the Conference is also celebrating the opportunities that the Government’s landmark Employment Rights Bill will bring to LGBT+ workers.

Methodology

Polling was commissioned by the TUC and carried out by Number Cruncher Politics. They interviewed a sample of 1,001 LGBT workers (who have worked within the last five years) aged 18+ living in Great Britain online between 1 May and 20 November 2023. Estimates of the number of LGBT workers affected are based on applying polling percentages to the estimated number of LGBT workers in Great Britain. This estimate was provided by Number Cruncher Politics based on their analysis of the 2021 census data. This is the most recent available data.

Total LGBT people in employment: 1,074,000

Forms of mistreatment experienced in the last five years by respondents % of LGBT workers Total number of LGBT workers affected Being bullied due to your sexual orientation 11 118,100 Being bullied due to gender identity or expression 6 64,400 Homophobic, biphobic or transphobic remarks directed at you or made in your presence 28 300,700 Offensive jokes or banter about LGBT+ people 37 397,400 Offensive literature, music or images about LGBT+ people distributed 14 150,400 Verbal abuse (including name calling) about LGBT+ people, directed at you or at others 19 204,100 Physical violence, threats and intimidation, that you felt was because you are lesbian, gay, bi or trans 5 53,700 Being subjected to questioning about being LGBT+ that made you feel offended or humiliated 16 171,800 People making you uncomfortable in your working environment – for example using stereotypes about LGBT+ people 16 171,800 Being excluded from work related meetings, conversations or social events, which you felt was due to your LGBT+ identity 3 32,200 Being subjected to homophobia, biphobia or transphobia from colleagues outside the workplace at work-organised social events or informal gatherings 5 53,700 Witnessing verbal or physical abuse of others in the workplace or work-organised social events, related to being lesbian, gay, bi or trans 8 85,900 Deliberate use of a former name (deadnaming) or of the wrong pronouns (misgendering) 6 64,400 None of the above 46 494,000 Prefer not to say 2 21,500 Experienced any 52 558,500

Workers feeling more at risk of bullying and harassment in their workplace due to their LGBT identity % of LGBT workers Total number of LGBT workers affected Strongly disagree 24 257,800 Disagree 27 290,000 Neither agree nor disagree 18 193,300 Agree 20 214,800 Strongly agree 7 75,200 Don't know 3 32,200 Prefer not to say 0 0

Biggest issues facing LGBT workers according to respondents % of LGBT workers Total number of LGBT workers affected Being paid less than people who are not LGBT+ 2 21,500 Bullying, discrimination and harassment in the workplace 50 537,000 The lack of inclusive policies (e.g. leave, family policies) 19 204,100 Other (please specify) 2 21,500 NA – there are no issues facing LGBT+ workers 15 161,100 Don't know 11 118,100 Prefer not to say 0 0