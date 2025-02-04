LGBTQ+ History Month: understanding the intersection of queer identity and homelessness

As we celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, it is important to not only honour the progress made in the fight for equality, but also highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ people continue to be disproportionately affected by homelessness. A report by the charity akt found that 24% of young people experiencing homelessness are LGBTQ+, a significant overrepresentation compared to the general population. Research from Stonewall Housing, further highlights that almost one in five LGBTQ+ people have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives, with even higher rates among trans individuals.

Whilst significant progress has been made in LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness remains a widespread issue. Stonewall Housing’s 2024 Impact Report found that LGBTQ+ discrimination and familial rejection were the most significant causes of homelessness within the LGBTQ+ community, with many individuals being forced to leave their home when they came out. The report found that the cost-of-living crisis has worsened the situation, leaving LGBTQ+ people trapped between becoming homeless, or remaining in unsafe, abusive environments. LGBTQ+ people often face mental health challenges due to societal stigma, rejection, and bullying, which can lead to difficulties in maintaining stable housing and employment.

It is also important to consider the intersectionality of homelessness within the LGBTQ+ community. Factors such as race, socioeconomic status, and immigration status can increase the difficulties faced by LGBTQ+ individuals. For example, queer people of colour may experience both racial and LGBTQ+ based discrimination, limiting their access to safe and supportive housing environments. Micro Rainbow’s research into the poverty of LGBTQ+ refugees in the UK, found that 43% of their respondents had concerns about their current housing, and 65% had insufficient funds to cover their living expenses.

Stonewall Housing’s Impact Report revealed a 33% increase in demand for its services, demonstrating an urgent need for specialised support and awareness among mainstream homelessness services. At Homeless Link, we want to support homelessness services to be inclusive and safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people. We have a number of resources to support service providers:

Our latest podcast series, in partnership with Stonewall Housing, discusses the challenges LGBTQ+ people face when it comes to homelessness, the barriers to accessing support, and what mainstream services can do to become more inclusive.

We have developed guidance, published jointly with The Outside Project for staff who are new to LGBTQ+ needs, or those seeking to make their service more inclusive, welcoming and safe.

We have a host of resources on providing inclusive services for trans people, including guidance on supporting young trans people in homelessness services (co-written with akt), a briefing on supporting young trans people experiencing domestic abuse, and ‘top 10 tips’ for making services more inclusive for trans people, developed in partnership with The Outside Project.

We have guidance on trans inclusion within single sex spaces within our Gendered Lens Framework.

We hosted a webinar on supporting LGBTQ+ women experiencing homelessness – the recording can be viewed here.

We have a one-day training course available for your team on equality, diversity and inclusion in homelessness services. This can be delivered in-person or online.

LGBTQ+ History Month is a time for reflection on the progress made and the challenges that persist. Homelessness remains a significant issue for LGBTQ+ people, and homelessness services have a role to play in ensuring they are meeting the diverse needs of this community. If you would like further support on making your service more inclusive, we have a consultancy team who could support you to review your service, policies, and embed good practice. Please contact: consultancy@homelesslink.org.uk