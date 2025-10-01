Libya shows ‘smash the gangs’ is not always a useful slogan on migration policy

EXPERT COMMENT

A political, as well as a criminal justice based approach, is required for an effective UK policy.

Yvette Cooper became the UK’s foreign secretary earlier this month after a cabinet reshuffle. One major domestic priority that will follow her from the Home Office to the Foreign Office is migration.

The UK government has presented its strategy for tackling irregular migration to its borders under a slogan of ‘smashing the gangs’, introducing ‘counter terror-style powers to identify, disrupt and smash people smuggling gangs’.

Tackling organized criminal groups is a policy that few oppose. But the approach throws up some distinct challenges when viewed from the Foreign Office. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suggested that the UK should look to European – specifically Italian – approaches towards tackling the source of migration flows. However, while Italy can claim to have reduced overall sea crossings to its territory, its engagement in Libya offers a cautionary tale.

