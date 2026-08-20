Libya’s leaders must use this window of opportunity to make progress on Libya’s political process: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (18 August 2026) by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.

Madam President, three points on the political process, the importance of stability, and human rights.

First, the United Kingdom reaffirms our support for SRSG Tetteh and for all efforts aimed at advancing an inclusive, credible, and Libyan-led political process.

Almost a year ago, this Council welcomed SRSG Tetteh’s briefing setting out a roadmap towards elections in Libya, and opening a window for making progress in Libya’s political process.

A year on, its two initial milestones remain to be implemented by Libya’s parties.

The people of Libya are telling us clearly that they want progress in the political process towards elections and unified, strengthened, and accountable institutions.

And we urge Libya’s leaders to use this window of opportunity to act to implement the roadmap and move towards elections.

Two steps that Libya’s leaders could take now to demonstrate both progress and determination to move forward. Implementing the US-facilitated unified budget agreement, and finalising the outcome of the UNSMIL-facilitated ‘4+4’ small convening discussions.

Second, progress on the political process will support stability, which in turn offers the best prospects for greater economic certainty and a stable Dinar, for jobs and youth employment, for stable fuel and essential goods and services supplies, and for all those things that Ms Bek has described in her briefing.

Conversely, when progress stalls, stability is put at risk and in recent weeks we have seen concerning signs.

And we have heard this morning of some of them.

Including around the Governor of the Central Bank, the assassination of the Libyan National Army Military Intelligence Chief, and targeted drone attacks on critical infrastructure at Zawiya.

We have also seen protests resulting from wider frustrations.

It is the Libyan people who suffer the most from any instability.

The window for progress is open, but not indefinite.

Third, protection of human rights.

The United Kingdom welcomes announcements on the release of detained individuals in both West and East Libya.

We encourage Libyan institutions to end the practice of arbitrary detentions.

To empower law enforcement and legal institutions to investigate human rights violations and to pursue violators regardless of their affiliations, and to dismantle the criminal gangs responsible for organised immigration crime.

As the Secretary-General’s latest report shows, organised immigration crime creates protection risks, including of harassment, arbitrary arrests, and forcible transfer.

It has a disproportionate impact on women and girls, and it risks fuelling instability in Libya and beyond.

Madam President, the United Kingdom wants democratic choice, security, and prosperity for the people of Libya.

Through the mandate of this Council, and the work of our UN Mission, the international community is working to support the achievement of these goals.

We see a window of opportunity now. And we urge and encourage progress in this window, and support those who take the necessary steps to achieve it.