Home Office
|Printable version
Licensing hours extended to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
The extension will provide the opportunity for people to continue their celebrations of this historic milestone over the bank holiday.
On Monday 25 April, Parliament passed an order to extend licensing hours in pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales from 11pm to 1am to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The extension will cover Thursday 2 June to Saturday 4 June, providing the opportunity for people to continue their celebrations of this historic milestone over the bank holiday,
The Home Secretary, under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, can make an order relaxing licensing hours to mark occasions of “exceptional national significance”. The Platinum Jubilee is an historic national occasion, and the licensing hours extension will coincide with the extended bank holiday.
Home Secretary, Priti Patel, yesterday said:
For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve.
The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.
Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty’s incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years.
Following a public consultation, the government agreed with the majority of respondents that the order should not extend to premises which sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, such as off-licences and supermarkets.
The consultation also received support from the National Police Chiefs’ Council and National Association of Licensing and Enforcement Officers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/licensing-hours-extended-to-mark-queens-platinum-jubilee
Latest News from
Home Office
Home Secretary meeting with Masrour Barzani21/04/2022 12:25:00
Priti Patel yesterday hosted the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for talks at the Home Office.
World first partnership to tackle global migration crisis14/04/2022 13:20:00
UK and Rwanda migration and economic development partnership to address shared international challenge of illegal migration and break the business model of people smuggling gangs.
Harsher sentences introduced for ‘spiking’ drugs13/04/2022 15:10:00
From today, those found in unlawful possession of these drugs face sentences of up to five years behind bars
Protective security grant funding for Jewish institutions to continue13/04/2022 11:10:00
The Home Office has announced it will continue to grant the Community Security Trust £14 million to help keep members of the Jewish community safe.
Fee removed for No Time Limit applications07/04/2022 11:10:00
As of yesterday it will be free for those with indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK to make a No Time Limit application.
New measures to restrict access to corrosives and knives06/04/2022 16:25:00
Measures in the Offensive Weapons Act come into force today which will restrict access to knives and corrosives.
Greater Manchester Police named specialist county lines force06/04/2022 16:05:00
The force will receive additional support and investment from the Home Office over the next three years to take down county lines drug networks.
Support for vulnerable applicants to the EU Settlement Scheme06/04/2022 11:10:00
The Home Office announced further funding to help vulnerable EU, EEA and Swiss citizens and their family members applying to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).