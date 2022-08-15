Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith becomes Deputy Chief of the General Staff
She becomes the first female British Army officer to hold the rank of Lieutenant General and occupy this prestigious role.
Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith has taken up the role of Deputy Chief of the General Staff (DCGS), becoming the first female British Army officer to hold the rank of Lieutenant General and occupy this prestigious role.
The appointment, which was approved by Her Majesty The Queen, was announced in April 2022.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace recently said:
I am delighted that Sharon Nesmith has taken up her role as Deputy Chief of the General Staff. She brings extensive experience and new ideas to drive the Army’s transformation and deal with emerging threats across the world.
Lieutenant General Nesmith recently said:
I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff at such a pivotal time for the British Army. I am excited to be playing my part in leading the Army’s mobilisation to meet today’s threats, and the delivery of our Future Soldier’s bold modernisation agenda.
Raised in Northumberland, Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith commissioned into the Royal Corps of Signals in 1992, spending the majority of her early years serving in Germany, the Balkans and Iraq. Whilst in command she has been responsible for providing information and communication services, command support and capability development, in support of formation headquarters up to and including the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and the UK Joint Force Headquarters. Higher command appointments were the 1st (United Kingdom) Signal Brigade and General Officer Commander the Army Recruiting and Initial Training Command.
Staff appointments have been focussed on capability development, resource planning and personnel. She has completed the Higher Command and Staff Course and is a graduate of the Major Projects Leadership Academy. She has served as Colonel Capability Plans in the Army Headquarters, the Head of Manning as a Brigadier, and the Director of Personnel as a Major General. She has also been the Senior Responsible Officer for the Armed Forces Recruiting Programme. She became the Deputy Chief of the General Staff in August 2022.
General Nesmith is the Master of Signals, a Colonel Commandant for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and a Vice President for Army Football and Army Rugby.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lieutenant-general-sharon-nesmith-becomes-deputy-chief-of-the-general-staff
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Highlands and Islands play 'key role' in UK defence15/08/2022 15:15:15
Key defence sites in western Scotland were visited by UK Defence Procurement Minister, Jeremy Quin, to meet personnel and tour the facilities.
UK and allies agree expanded International Fund for Ukraine support12/08/2022 15:25:15
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met counterparts from Ukraine, Denmark and other key allies and partners in Copenhagen to discuss plans for long-term military support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion
Scottish apprentices celebrated for support to UK armed forces12/08/2022 10:15:15
The important role apprentices play was recognised during a Ministerial visit to key defence sites in Scotland this week.
UK to give more multiple launch rocket systems and guided missiles to Ukraine11/08/2022 12:15:00
Decision comes after the successful use of UK multiple-launch rocket systems by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, gifted earlier this year.
Giant sand sculpture urges holidaymakers to stay safe on MOD training grounds05/08/2022 12:10:00
A 100-metre Chinook helicopter, created from sand, appeared on a British beach to draw attention to a serious public safety risk.
Readout of AUKUS Joint Steering Group Meetings01/08/2022 16:38:00
Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America recently held meetings of the AUKUS Joint Steering Groups, which were established as part of the governance structure of the AUKUS partnership in September 2021.
UK tightens links with Finland and USA during high readiness exercise01/08/2022 13:33:00
Around 150 British Army and Royal Air force personnel have deployed to Finland alongside US and Finnish armed forces for Exercise Vigilant Fox.
Military families to benefit from £3,000 of childcare support01/08/2022 10:15:00
Serving personnel across the UK will be entitled to free wraparound childcare from September as part of new measures announced recently (29 July 2022) by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.