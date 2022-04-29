Lieutenant General Sir James Hockenhull appointed new Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command

Lieutenant General Sir James Hockenhull has been appointed Commander Strategic Command, succeeding General Sir Patrick Sanders in May 2022.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

I am delighted to congratulate General Sir James Hockenhull on his well-deserved promotion and appointment as Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command.

As the current Chief of Defence Intelligence, General Jim has had an extraordinary impact on Defence, including vital work most recently in supporting the crisis in Ukraine, declassifying Defence Intelligence products to help inform the public in a way that we have not seen before. I know he will bring his significant skills and experience to bear in his new role.

Defence’s joint capability will be in excellent hands under General Jim’s leadership. He takes up his appointment at a crucial moment in the UK Strategic Command transition to becoming the Defence capability integrator as laid out in the Integrated Review and Defence Command Paper. I wish him well in this endeavour.