Life sciences investment – techUK response to call for evidence
Executive summary
techUK is the UK’s technology trade association, representing over 1,000 organisations, the majority of which are UK-based SMEs. Our members span the full breadth of the health and life sciences ecosystem – including pharmaceuticals, medical technology, digital health, genomics, biotech, AI, and data science – and work extensively with the NHS, UK Government and health care organisations to deliver digital transformation and innovation.
We are submitting this evidence to the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee in response to its consultation on Life Sciences Investment. Our submission reflects the views and experiences of techUK’s Life Sciences Working Group and wider health and care membership and aims to support the Committee’s efforts to identify actionable steps to strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in life sciences.
While the UK boasts world-class research institutions, a strong innovation base, and a globally respected regulatory system, its competitiveness is declining. Foreign Direct Investment in life sciences fell by 58% between 2021 and 2023, clinical trial activity has dropped significantly, and venture capital is increasingly flowing to the US and EU. techUK members cite regulatory delays, fragmented adoption pathways, pricing pressures, and structural uncertainty as key barriers to investment and growth.
We welcome the ambition of the Life Sciences Sector Plan (LSSP), which sets out clear goals and deliverables around R&D, manufacturing, and data. However, delivery must now be the priority. techUK calls for stronger emphasis on operational infrastructure, digital integration, and industry collaboration to ensure innovations reach patients and deliver measurable impact. techUK and its members are ready to work with government, regulators, and the NHS to deliver the LSSP and unlock the full potential of UK life sciences.
Health and Social Care Programme activities
techUK is helping its members navigate the complex space of digital health in the UK to ensure our NHS and social care sector is prepared for the challenges of the future. We help validate new ideas and build impactful strategies, ultimately ensuring that members are market-ready. Visit the programme page here.
London Health and Social Care Industry Dinner 2025
Our next Health and Social Care Industry Dinner will be held on 13 November.
