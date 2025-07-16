Life Sciences Sector Plan to grow economy and transform NHS

The government has today (Wednesday 16 July) launched a bold new Life Sciences Sector Plan as part of the government’s flagship Industrial Strategy.

The government has today (Wednesday 16 July) launched a bold new Life Sciences Sector Plan as part of the government’s flagship Industrial Strategy, setting out a ten-year mission to harness British science and innovation to deliver long-term economic growth and a stronger, prevention-focused NHS.

The UK is already a global leader in life sciences, with the sector worth around £100 billion to the economy, and employing around 300,000 people. This plan, developed in close coordination with the government’s 10 Year Health Plan, doubles down on that strength – turning cutting-edge research into real-world results: new treatments, faster diagnoses, and more lives saved. It’s about making sure breakthroughs happen here – and stay here – creating jobs, improving lives in every part of the country, and driving growth.

Life sciences’ critical importance to both driving economic growth and improving our health – 2 of the core elements of the Plan for Change – has been shown through the government’s action to date to support the sector. The Chancellor re-committed up to £520 million for the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund at the Spending Review to pull investment into the UK, and red tape is being slashed to speed up clinical trials, while an up to £600 million investment will deliver a Health Data Research Service that will be unmatched globally – bringing the power of data to bear to unlock breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The plan sets out a comprehensive roadmap built around 3 core pillars:

1. Enabling World-Class R&D – strengthening the UK’s leadership in science and discovery

2. Making the UK an outstanding place to start, scale and invest – growing homegrown companies and attracting global capital

3. Driving Health Innovation and NHS Reform – delivering better outcomes for patients and a more modern, preventative healthcare system

6 bold actions to kickstart change

The Life Sciences Sector Plan will be supported over the lifetime of the Spending Review by government funding of over £2 billion, alongside funding from UKRI and NIHR. Actions include:

1. Unlocking NHS data to find new cures

Up to £600 million investment to build the world’s most advanced health data system – helping scientists develop better treatments faster.

2. Speeding up clinical trials

Cutting red tape so patients can join trials sooner – and get access to life-changing medicines quicker.

3. Backing British manufacturing

Up to £520 million to invest in life sciences manufacturing projects – creating high-skilled jobs and making more treatments and medical devices here at home.

4. Getting new treatments to patients faster

Making regulation simpler and faster by boosting departmental support for the MHRA with additional investment – so doctors can use safe, effective innovations without delay.

5. Helping doctors use cutting-edge tech

A new NHS ‘passport’ to roll out proven tools faster – like AI cancer scanners or wearable devices that detect disease early.

6. Backing brilliant UK firms to grow

Helping fast-growing companies raise investment, scale up, and stay in the UK – with at least one major industry partnership secured every year.

Built for delivery

This Plan was shaped with input from over 250 organisations including doctors, scientists, NHS leaders and industry experts to ensure it delivers real impact. It builds on the strong foundations of the 10-Year Health Plan, extending its ambition by uniting health and growth interventions into a single, coherent strategy for the Life Sciences sector. Every action has clear goals and named leads. This is a Plan designed to deliver, not in isolation but as a vital part of the government’s broader Plan for Change.

Early momentum

The plan builds on the Chancellor’s commitment to reduce regulatory costs by a quarter, with increased investment in the MHRA to accelerate approvals and improve efficiency. It aims to streamline MedTech market entry through closer coordination between the MHRA and NICE.

The government is also focused on strengthening the UK’s clinical research infrastructure by improving trial delivery, expanding patient access, and embedding research more effectively within the NHS.

We have already started delivering on key actions, from investing up to £600 million in the Health Data Research Service alongside Wellcome, through to committing over £650 million in Genomics England and up to £354 million in Our Future Health, while the rollout of ‘innovator passports’ will help speed up the adoption of new tech and treatments on the NHS. This is clear evidence of our commitment and confidence in life sciences as a driver of both economic growth and better health outcomes.

Why life sciences matter

Life Sciences is one of 8 priority sectors in the government’s Industrial Strategy – reflecting the sector’s high growth potential.

Life sciences companies employ over 300,000 people, with more than three-quarters of jobs outside London and the Southeast, supporting opportunity in every part of the UK.

The sector improves economic productivity by improving health. With long-term illness a major drag on workforce participation, better health leads directly to a stronger, more resilient economy.

The Life sciences sector attracts record levels of private investment. In 2023, the UK raised the third highest amount of life sciences equity finance in the world, behind only the US and China.

It is a UK export powerhouse -medicines and medical technologies were the UK’s third largest goods export by value in 2024.

And it is innovation-intensive, with 17% of all UK business R&D spend is in pharmaceuticals, the highest of any sector.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also revolutionising the Life Sciences sector across research, diagnostics, treatment, and manufacturing, reshaping how we prevent, treat, and manage disease. The potential economic impact is substantial, with McKinsey Global Institute estimating that AIcould generate $60–110 billion annually for the pharmaceutical and medical-product industries alone .

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

Our world-leading life sciences sector employs hundreds of thousands of people and is a powerhouse for economic growth that puts more money in people’s pockets. Our Plan for Change is ramping up this success story even further. The ten-year life sciences plan we have released today as part of our Industrial Strategy will cut red tape and deliver the investment we funded at the Spending Review so it can stay ahead of the curve globally and we can reap the economic rewards for years to come.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

The life sciences sector is one of the crown jewels of the UK economy. It sits at the heart of both our Plan for Change, and our Modern Industrial strategy, as a unique catalyst for both economic prosperity, and better health outcomes for people across the UK. Moving in lockstep with industry, academia and our NHS, we will unleash this sector as a force for good and for growth. The suite of measures we’re announcing today will unlock its full potential — attracting global investment, accelerating innovation, and delivering breakthroughs that will make the UK healthier, wealthier, and even more open for business.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

We’re committed to making the UK a life sciences superpower, and our modern Industrial Strategy has earmarked it as one of 8 priority sectors so it can double down on our strengths and keep us at the cutting edge of innovation. This government is taking the bold action needed to help this £108 billion industry flourish and create new high-skilled, well-paid jobs right across the country, making our Plan for Change a reality.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said:

This Life Sciences Sector Plan represents a pivotal moment in our mission to rebuild the NHS and shift our healthcare system from one that treats illness to one that prevents it. By bringing together the brilliance of British science with the power of our NHS, we’re not just improving healthcare outcomes – we’re building a stronger economy and creating jobs across the country. The £2 billion investment will help us make the most of our world-leading health data, speed up access to innovative treatments, and transform the experience of patients. This is how we deliver a health service fit for the future – by embracing innovation that saves lives, cuts waiting times, and makes the NHS sustainable for generations to come.

The plan comes on the same day as the fourth “Made in the UK, Sold to the World” Roadshow, a government-led initiative designed to boost SMEexports in the Life Sciences sector.

The roadshow focuses on the 8 sectors highlighted in the modern industrial strategy, forming part of the government’s commitment to supporting high-growth industries with the greatest potential to create jobs, increase productivity, and drive long-term economic growth.

Support for the Life Sciences Sector Plan

Professor Sir John Bell, President of the Ellison Institute of Technology and UK Government Life Sciences Champion, and Sir Jon Symonds, UK Government Life Sciences Champion, said:

With our world-leading science base, genomics capabilities and industrial heritage, our Life Sciences sector can truly be among the best globally, ensuring the UK is developing and benefiting from the technologies of the future. We must however move past high level ambitions. This plan, with an inbuilt, relentless focus on delivery, provides the vehicle to take us there.

Deepak Nath, CEO of Smith+Nephew, said:

Smith+Nephew welcomes the publication of the government’s Life Sciences Sector Plan and its clear recognition of the critical role that medical technology plays in building a sustainable, high-performing NHS. We are encouraged by the plan’s focus on the full life cycle of medical technologies – from research and development, and manufacturing, through to regulation, evaluation and adoption – and by the continued engagement with industry throughout its development. We look forward to supporting the plan’s implementation.

Dr Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said:

We welcome the government’s Life Sciences Sector Plan – in particular, the reforms to incentivise more UK clinical trials, establish a new Health Data Research Service and create a network of translational labs and clinics to accelerate drug discovery and development. These changes can bring unique competitive advantage to the country and make the UK a leader in future life sciences research.

Tim Sheppard, SVP & GM, North Europe, IQVIA, said:

IQVIA welcomes the Life Sciences Sector Plan and its bold ambition to realise more investment in commercial R&D than any other country in Europe by 2030. Human data science and AI technology underpin our global leadership in commercial clinical research, we recognise the potential in the Plan for the Health Data Research Service to be a catalyst in the UK Government’s commitment to create the world’s most advanced and secure health data platform, enhancing the UK’s attractiveness for global trials and AI investment. The Life Sciences Sector Plan will strengthen IQVIA’s ability to offer its global life sciences sponsors a seamless and efficient development pathway from early phase trials to regulatory approval and enhance patient access to innovative treatments - improving patients’ lives and driving further economic growth in the UK.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said:

The Liverpool City Region has a proud history of innovation and is fast becoming recognised as a powerhouse in health and life sciences – from pioneering infection and disease control to cutting-edge manufacturing. This plan is a welcome step towards unlocking the sector’s full potential, and I’m confident our region will play a central role in delivering that ambition. With our world-leading assets in biomanufacturing, digital health and infectious disease research, we’re already demonstrating how innovation in our region can improve lives, create highly skilled jobs, and attract global investment. Backed by the right partnerships and investment, we can help cement the UK’s place as a global leader in life sciences.

Lord Ara Darzi, Paul Hamlyn Chair of Surgery, Imperial College London, Consultant Surgeon, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Independent Member of the House of Lords said:

This plan is a detailed blueprint for implementation. It marks a profound change not just in how we go about enabling discovery but also in the way we deliver it. It sets the United Kingdom up to lead not just in trialling innovation but in making such innovations have real world impact for the benefit for patients, the National Health Service, and economic growth.

Dr. Vin Diwakar, Clinical Transformation Director at NHS England, said:

The Life Sciences Sector Plan is a major step forward, accelerating patient access to the latest health innovations through better industry partnerships, solidifying the NHS’s role in economic growth. Through initiatives like the Health Data Research Service and ‘innovator passports,’ we’re unlocking data’s potential for cures and fast-tracking proven health technologies, ultimately transforming patient care and making the NHS fit for the future.

Peter Ellingworth, Chief Executive of the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) said:

ABHI welcomes the publication of the Life Sciences Sector Plan. Developed with meaningful engagement from the HealthTech industry, it recognises the critical role that HealthTech will play in driving innovation and supporting the NHS to deliver the reforms needed to ensure its long-term sustainability. We are particularly encouraged by the commitments to regulatory reform, investment in research infrastructure, and measures to accelerate the adoption of innovation. To succeed, this strategy must be delivered in genuine partnership with industry and the NHS, and focused on removing the persistent barriers that prevent patients from benefiting from the best technologies. ABHI and our members are committed to playing an active role in translating these ambitions into tangible improvements for patients, the NHS and the economy.

Paul Tredwell, Executive Vice President of Accord Healthcare said:

It is very encouraging to see a Life Sciences Sector Plan which for the first time recognises the immense contribution of the off-patent industry, a sector which provides around 80% of all the UK’s medicines. As one of the largest manufacturers supplying medicines to the NHS, and a company currently applying to the government’s LSIMF scheme, we welcome this Sector Plan as a positive step and look forward to working with government on policies that will support future growth and investment.

Nicola Perrin MBE, Chief Executive of the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) said:

We’re pleased to see life sciences recognised as a priority sector for the UK. This is a triple win for the economy, for the NHS and for patients. It will benefit people across the country and unlock new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat disease. We welcome the positioning of research at the heart of the Life Sciences Sector Plan, from the earliest stages of discovery science and beyond. We also welcome the focus on ensuring that the NHS embraces new discoveries and innovations – these will only have an impact if they get to patients quickly and effectively. It’s reassuring to see a clear focus on implementation and accountability in the plan. This will help to ensure urgent action and real change. Medical research charities must be key delivery partners – they support R&D that focuses on patients, addresses areas of unmet need and accelerates impact.

Dr Samantha Walker, Director of Research and Innovation at Asthma + Lung UK, says:

We are pleased to see the Life Sciences Sector Plan setting out an array of opportunities for action to accelerate the growth of the UK’s respiratory research and innovation sector. There has been too little scientific progress for people living with lung conditions – the third biggest killer in the UK. This plan for investment, with its focus on innovation and access to health data for research, could help drive desperately needed improvements to the diagnosis and treatment of lung disease, which affects 1 in 5 people in the UK. With effective implementation, this plan could lead to research investment that will save lives and significantly reduce the number of preventable A&E visits due to asthma attacks and COPD exacerbations. Furthermore, it has scope to increase the growth of the life sciences sector and will benefit the UK economy by cutting days lost to sickness.

Louis Taylor CBE, CEO of the British Business Bank, said:

In the UK, we are very good at starting high-potential companies and creating breakthrough innovation, but what’s often lacking is the capital to scale these startups. The British Business Bank has been at the heart of growing the UK innovation economy for the last ten years. Today, the Bank is the largest investor in UK venture and venture growth capital funds and the most active late-stage investor in life sciences and deeptech. We welcome today’s Life Sciences Sector Plan and will continue to support the growth of this critical sector.

Mike Fairbourn, Vice President & General Manager, UK & Ireland for Becton Dickinson said:

Becton Dickinson welcomes the UK government’s publication of the Life Sciences Sector Plan. The plan’s focus on accelerating regulatory approvals, streamlining procurement pathways and investing in innovative manufacturing underscores the crucial role of medical technology in driving better health outcomes and economic growth. We strongly support these commitments and stand ready to work hand-in-hand with government, the NHS and regulators to deliver on these ambitions. Together, we can unlock the full potential of the UK’s medical technology industry to bolster the UK life sciences sector and the wider economy, and to benefit patients across the country.

Dr Daniel Mahony, Chair of the UK BioIndustry Association said:

Making the UK an outstanding place in which to start, grow, scale and invest in life science companies is key to driving UK economic growth. The life science sector plan is right to focus on getting substantially more public and private investment in early-stage companies, improved access to data, trials and skills to help companies grow, and more streamlined regulation and market access pathways to get innovative medicines to NHS patients. We particularly welcome the focus on unlocking pension funds to increase investment in scaling life science companies. In this parliament, the UK has the opportunity to create a truly-world leading life sciences ecosystem that works for start-ups, scale-ups and established global companies alike.

Dr Kevin Lee, CEO of Bicycle Therapeutics said:

Bicycle Therapeutics welcomes the government’s vision to make the UK a Life Sciences superpower as part of its bold and ambitious Industrial Strategy. We support the strategy’s aspiration to accelerate the growth of UK companies by encouraging investment in the sector, simplifying the regulatory environment, and leveraging the UK’s unique healthcare ecosystem to innovate in clinical trial design. At Bicycle, we view this plan as an opportunity to support the advancement of our work to unlock the potential of our Nobel prize-winning science and create new medicines for a wide variety of diseases, starting with cancer. We are excited by the prospect of working in an ever more innovative and productive sector that will see British scientific breakthroughs transform the lives of patients across the globe.

Professor Sir Rory Collins, Principal Investigator and Chief Executive of UK Biobank, said:

The Life Sciences Sector Plan shows how, with long-term thinking, the UK can build on its many world-leading institutions and facilities to deliver a world-class base for science. UK Biobank is living proof of the value of long-term thinking and the impact it can have on life sciences, with projects like our recent decade-long work scanning 100,000 volunteers that is transforming health research and helping the NHS. The UK government continually supports UK Biobank as shown by its £20 million investment for our project to measure proteins in the blood of our half a million volunteers. This investment is helping generate the world’s most comprehensive health data and, by making it so accessible, we’re effectively able to crowdsource the minds of the planet’s greatest experts. That accessibility is why philanthropists and industry from around the world keep amplifying the government’s investment, leading to more data that drives even more research.

Professor Ugur Sahin, M.D. CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech said: