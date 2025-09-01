Life-saving ambulance drugs programme

Minister marked International Overdose Awareness Day.

Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Maree Todd has praised the Scottish Ambulance Service’s successful Take Home Naloxone (THN) programme, which has now issued more than 4,000 kits.

On a visit to Springburn Ambulance Station in Glasgow to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, Ms Todd was trained to use naloxone kits which temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The packs are given out to people at risk and their families who can use them to deal with any future overdose while they wait for the ambulance to arrive.

Since Scotland’s National Naloxone Programme began in 2011, up to December 2024, a total of 205,650 take-home naloxone kits have been issued.

Ms Todd yesterday said:

“Every drug death is a tragedy, and my condolences go to anyone who has lost a loved one, on a day where we remember them. “The work done by the Scottish Ambulance Service and other partners has been instrumental in saving lives, especially at a time when naloxone has become even more important. I am a grateful for the hard work of all the staff who provide this vital frontline service. I was very pleased to hear about the continued progress in delivery and to be shown how to use the naloxone kits. “Due to the presence of an increasingly unpredictable drug supply of highly dangerous synthetic opioids like nitazenes, which raise the risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death, I would urge anyone who carries naloxone to have extra life-saving kits with them so repeat doses can be given if required. “I am determined to do even more to tackle the harm caused by drugs. That’s why we are providing record levels of funding for drugs and alcohol programmes, including widening access to treatment, residential rehabilitation and life-saving naloxone. We have also supported and funded the opening of the UK’s first Safer Drug Consumption Facility, and are working at pace to deliver drug-checking facilities.”

All SAS crews have been trained in in distributing naloxone since 2023, following the launch of its training programme in 2021. As well as treating people for the effects of overdose themselves, and handing out the take-home kits, crews are providing a vital link to support and treatment.

Scottish Ambulance Service CEO Michael Dickson yesterday said:

“Our staff respond with care and compassion to anyone who experiences an overdose. “Our call handlers can offer advice during the 999 call, and our ambulance clinicians provide crucial treatment when they arrive at the scene. Ambulance crews are able to supply Take Home Naloxone, are starting to provide clean sterile injecting equipment, and can also connect people experiencing problematic substance use with other services who can provide further care and treatment.”

Background

PHS report that by the end of December 2024 4,081 THN kits had been issued by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Scottish Government urges people to follow the guidance issued by the Scottish Drugs Forum and partners to protect themselves and others. This includes carrying extra naloxone to reverse an overdose due to the increased strength of synthetics.

The Scottish Government has provided record levels of funding for Alcohol and Drugs programmes with more than £115 million made available to local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships in 2025-2026.