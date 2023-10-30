Lifesaving overdose-reversal scheme

Pharmacies expand access to naloxone kits.

Access to potentially life-saving naloxone kits, which reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, is being expanded to community pharmacies across Scotland.

All community pharmacies will now hold at least two naloxone kits – either a nasal spray or injectable.

The Emergency Access Naloxone Scheme, which is backed by £300,000 of Scottish Government funding, begins today (Mon).

Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Elena Whitham said:

“Through our National Mission to reduce drug deaths and harms, we have invested more than £3 million in widening access to Naloxone, including through our emergency services. “Police Scotland recently completed a force-wide rollout to 12,500 officers who have used the kits more than 300 times and, according to the most recent statistics, 70% of those who are at risk of opioid overdose are being provided with a lifesaving kit. “However, we want to do even more. This new nationwide service is a welcome addition to existing services. It provides a substantial increase life-saving emergency access and I’m grateful to all those in community pharmacies who are supporting our £250 million National Mission to reduce drug deaths. “We’ll also continue to focus on getting more people into the form of treatment and support they need, expand access to residential rehabilitation and drive the rollout of life-saving Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Standards where we are making significant progress.”

Community Pharmacy Scotland incoming CEO Matt Barclay said:

“CPS is pleased to have community pharmacy participating in delivering this key role to support a reduction in drug deaths across Scotland. “It once again sees community pharmacy at the heart of the community, delivering care for the citizens of Scotland.”

Background

