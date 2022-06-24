WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Lifting the ban on agency workers during strikes will “endanger public safety” and “poison industrial relations”
Commenting on the government’s decision to lift the ban on the use of agency workers during strikes, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“The government should be getting people around the table to find a fair resolution to this rail dispute.
“But ministers are more interested in cynically picking a fight with unions than reaching a negotiated settlement.
“Having slammed P&O for replacing experienced workers with agency staff, Grant Shapps is using the same playbook.
“These plans are a deliberate attempt to undermine the right to strike and to reduce workers’ bargaining power.
“Bringing in less qualified agency staff to deliver important services will endanger public safety, worsen disputes and poison industrial relations.”
Commenting on why the plans are unworkable, Frances added:
“Unions and the agency recruitment industry have both warned ministers these plans are unworkable.
“Asking agency staff to break strikes will put them in an appalling and impossible situation.
“Some may not realise until it is too late that they are being asked to cross picket lines and replace striking workers.
“The government is chasing headlines, rather than acting in the national interest.”
- TUC accuses Grant Shapps of using “P&O playbook”
- Unions and agency recruitment industry say the plans are “unworkable”
- Agency staff will be put in an “impossible position”, warns union body
The TUC and REC issued a joint statement on Monday calling on the government to abandon its plan to lift the ban on agency workers filling in during strikes.
The TUC has warned that the government’s plans could be in breach of international law (Freedom of association: ILO Convention 87).
Editors Note’s
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Build confidence to keep recession at bay, CBI chief urges NE business leaders24/06/2022 16:05:00
Action to build confidence can keep recession risks at bay, CBI chief to tell north east business leaders.
LGA - Councils warn of pressure on sexual health services due to rising number of Monkeypox cases24/06/2022 10:20:00
Councils and their local directors of public health are warning of growing pressures on local sexual health services due to people presenting with potential symptoms of Monkeypox.
LGA’s Culture Commission calls for case studies24/06/2022 09:15:00
The Commission on Culture and Local Government, launched by the LGA in March, is calling for councils and their local cultural partners to share examples of their work in using culture to support recovery and levelling up.
Retailers are far from jubilant in June - CBI Monthly Distributive Trades Survey23/06/2022 15:10:00
Retail sales volumes fell slightly in the year to June, marking the third successive month in which volumes have failed to grow, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers expect sales volumes to be flat over the year to July.
NAO report underlines why Ofgem needs to beef up rules and make sure companies stick to them, says Citizens Advice22/06/2022 16:20:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice responds to the NAO report on the energy supplier market.
CBI responds to latest inflation figures22/06/2022 14:25:00
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to latest inflation figures.
INFLATION: Government should not be fighting working people taking action to defend their wages, says TUC22/06/2022 13:25:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation up to 9.1 per cent
Children in North Tyneside protected from cleaning product injuries in RoSPA campaign22/06/2022 09:20:00
Accidental poisoning is a common cause of hospital admissions for children nationally – and families in North Tyneside are the latest to be encouraged by the Royal Society for the Prevention Accidents (RoSPA) to take action to protect their children from the risks of household cleaning products.
LGA - Unfunded National Living Wage increases would risk local services and jobs21/06/2022 14:25:00
Paying the forecasted increase in the National Living Wage (NLW) for the lowest paid council staff alone could cost councils at least £400 million over the next two years, the Local Government Association says today.
1.6 million children stranded by floods in Bangladesh, as UNICEF calls for emergency funds21/06/2022 13:25:00
Four million people, including 1.6 million children, stranded by flash floods in north-eastern Bangladesh are in urgent need of help. UNICEF is on the ground to protect children and to deliver emergency water and health supplies.