Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Lifting the lid on the dismantling of Dounreay’s Material Test Reactor
Original internal steelwork is being stripped out of the Dounreay Material Test Reactor (DMTR) as it continues preparations for a major skyline change.
DMTR became Scotland’s first operating reactor when it achieved criticality in 1958. It was used for irradiation tests on materials until its shutdown in 1969. In 2018 a contract was awarded to Cavendish Nuclear Limited to dismantle and demolish the reactor. The fuel, heavy-water coolant and some redundant plant have been removed, leaving the reactor vessel, supports and containment shell ready for final demolition.
Work is currently focused on the fuel element storage block (FESB), where irradiated fuel was stored after its removal from the reactor. The 8.9 tonne lid, known as the top plate, mezzanine floor and steel beams surrounding the top of the 5m tall FESB have now all been removed.
DSRL Project Manager, Fiona Forbes, recently said:
When DMTR was constructed in the late 1950s, it was technologically advanced and innovative. Sixty years on, its demolition will be a major milestone for the site. This is the first time that the top plate has been lifted since the early 1970s.
The work is being carried out by a team of up to 50 personnel including local firms, Cavendish and DSRL staff, who are working together to move the project on in a safe and secure way.
Whilst all deconstruction activities are currently inside, demolition of the reactor will be the biggest change to the Dounreay skyline since decommissioning began, and a major strategic achievement.
Using the waste hierarchy, efforts are being made to maximise materials for recycling and identify options for sentencing the metal as low level waste.
The next phase of work, to surround the FESB with an atmosphere-controlled containment structure, is underway and will enable operators to demolish the reinforced concrete block. This is expected to be carried out using a remotely-operated demolition machine in the coming months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lifting-the-lid-on-the-dismantling-of-dounreays-material-test-reactor
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
The NDA group apprentices helping to ‘Build the Future’10/02/2022 14:15:00
It’s National Apprenticeship Week – and we’re celebrating over 700 apprentices who are currently training within NDA group businesses across the UK.
Nuclear Waste Services launches31/01/2022 16:05:00
New national capability to manage the UK’s radioactive waste.
£1.3million competition launched to find next Telexistence technology21/01/2022 14:15:00
A cross-industry competition to find cutting-edge Telexistence technology has moved to the next phase with up to £1.3million funding available.
£1.3 million available for cutting-edge telexistence innovations19/01/2022 10:12:10
DASA seeks innovations to develop a complete telexistence system, integrating telepresence, robotic and haptic technologies on to a single platform.
Seven reasons why Sellafield is a place projects professionals should consider17/01/2022 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Chris Wood, 13 January 2022 – Categories: Skills, Supply Chain.
How maths helps bring pace to our projects14/01/2022 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Chris Wood, 11 January 2022 – Categories: Research and development, Skills.
NDA announces new date for its group Supply Chain Event 202211/01/2022 13:15:00
The NDA’s ninth supply chain event will now be held on 21st July 2022.
NDA postpones annual Supply Chain Event06/01/2022 13:25:00
The NDA has taken the decision to postpone its annual Supply Chain Event, because of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.