Light dues for the year 2022 to 2023

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and additional operational costs, the rate of light dues payable will be increased to support the work of the General Lighthouse Authorities.

A strong and growing maritime industry is vital to the economy of the United Kingdom and it is critical that we treasure and protect this vital artery if we are to remain a world-leading maritime centre.

The work of the General Lighthouse Authorities (GLAs), which provide and maintain marine aids to navigation and respond to new wrecks and navigation dangers in some of the busiest waters in the world, is crucial to underpinning that vision while maintaining our vigorous safety record and continuously improving safety standards.

Light dues are paid by the shipping industry such that the GLAs’ costs are met without the need to call on the UK Exchequer.

Light dues have reduced by 40% in real terms since 2010 due to significant efficiency and other savings made by the General Lighthouse Authorities.

However, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has both added additional operational costs and led to a significant reduction in light dues income, reflecting the major impact it has also had on the shipping industry.

To ensure the GLAs have the funding they need to complete their vital maritime safety work, I have, therefore, made the difficult decision to increase the light dues rate by two and a half pence to 41 pence per ton for 2022 to 2023.

Light dues remain lower than they were in 2010 in real terms and will continue to be reviewed on an annual basis to ensure that the GLAs are challenged to provide an effective and efficient service that offers value for money to light dues payers.