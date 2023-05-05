Friday 05 May 2023 @ 13:25
Government Actuary's Department
Printable version

Lights, Camera, GAD!

A report into a scheme for the movie and TV industries supported by GAD during the pandemic finds it generated thousands of jobs and billions of pounds for the economy.

An independent evaluation of a scheme, supported by the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) during the pandemic, finds it generated thousands of jobs and billions of pounds for the economy.

GAD’s expertise

The 2-year long ‘Film and TV Production Restart Scheme’ launched in July 2020, with the help of modelling and actuarial expertise provided by GAD. The project provided a £500 million boost to the UK film and TV industries adversely affected by COVID-19.

We worked with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to create a government backed indemnity scheme. The pandemic had meant insurers were reluctant to provide sufficient cover for film and TV companies for issues such as paying out due to sickness delays or abandonment.

GAD modelled the likely cost of supporting the industry just for these COVID-19 related risks. Our work meant DCMS was able to formulate the scheme.

Close up of editing software.

Economic analysis

The independent report into the Scheme was commissioned by the British Film Institute and carried out by Nordicity and Saffery Champness LLP.

Among its conclusions, the report found that the scheme:

  • supported over 100,000 jobs on more than 1,000 productions including Gentleman Jack, His Dark Materials and Oscar-nominated film Living
  • generated financial benefits which were 115 times greater than the cost of delivery
  • created 48,500 full-time jobs both directly in the sector and indirectly through supply chains
  • contributed £2.25 billion to the economy due to the jobs created and positive impact on the sectors’ supply chains and wider economy

Successful outcome

GAD actuary Jacqui Draper who led on the project for GAD recently said:

“This evaluation of the impact of the Restart Scheme shows how our work was a key part in ensuring its success.

“We modelled the likely costs and provided support to the government as it set up the scheme.”

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/government-actuarys-department

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lights-camera-gad

Share this article

Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department

GAD seen as strategic partner in client feedback

05/05/2023 15:10:00

Client feedback shows GAD has been highly rated for providing overall value for money and is described as a strategic partner.

Isle of Man social security report

28/04/2023 13:25:00

GAD has completed a major review of the Isle of Man National Insurance Fund. The report includes projections up to the year 2082 and projected population changes.

Mortality Insights - effects of extreme temperatures

12/04/2023 09:10:00

Mortality Insights explores the effects of extreme outside temperatures on mortality in the UK. We look at which sectors of society are adversely affected.

Review of Local Government Pension Scheme (Scotland)

03/04/2023 10:10:00

GAD has completed a review of the local valuation of funds in Local Government Pension Scheme (Scotland).

Legal judgment

20/03/2023 13:25:00

GAD advised HM Treasury and provided support to their counsel team during a recent legal hearing. Two unions had launched a challenge in relation to the cost control mechanism.

Spring Budget 2023 – GAD’s analysis

17/03/2023 16:25:00

GAD's analysis of the Spring Budget 2023 focuses on pensions taxation, pension fund investment and retirement planning.

Saving for your future

09/03/2023 11:15:00

This latest blog from GAD focuses on defined contribution pensions and the role they play in the UK market.

GAD at government roundtable on climate-related financial disclosures

06/03/2023 10:20:00

GAD joined a roundtable discussion for government departments and public sector bodies to find out more about climate-related financial disclosures.

Key role for GAD at climate conference

24/02/2023 13:15:00

Climate risk experts from GAD played a key role at a major climate conference. We were the main partner at the event which was attended by around 700 people.

UKAuthority Live: Using data for change that matters