Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Limavady campus ‘a commitment to reconciliation and education excellence’ - NIO Minister
The Lord Caine has welcomed the opening of the Limavady Shared Education campus
A UK Government Minister has welcomed the opening of a new Shared Education facility in Limavady.
The Lord Caine, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, was in attendance at the official opening ceremony yesterday (Wednesday) of the Limavady Shared Education Campus, bringing together Limavady High School and St. Mary’s High School for certain classes.
The project was constructed with support from the UK Government’s Fresh Start funding for integrated and shared education.
Speaking at the event, Lord Caine commended both schools for their “commitment to reconciliation and educational excellence” providing “state of the art facilities to enable young people to work together to reach their potential”.
He said: “The Government believes that greater integration within education is an essential aspect of the reconciliation process in Northern Ireland. This was affirmed as a commitment in the Belfast Agreement.
“The Government also wants every child in the United Kingdom to have a high quality education, and for parents to have a genuine choice of high quality schools.
“It is for these reasons that the UK Government made available capital funding to build integrated and shared schools as part of the Fresh Start Agreement.”
Welcoming the presence of both the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, and the Education Minister, at the shared campus opening, Lord Caine encouraged the new Executive to “progress with the important work of transformation and improvement in public services, including education.”
He added: “The UK Government will continue to support and promote educational integration in Northern Ireland - for the future success of Northern Ireland rests on its young being able to grow up looking forward to a shared future, rather than back to a divided past.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/limavady-campus-a-commitment-to-reconciliation-and-education-excellence-nio-minister
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
UK Government publishes Terms of Reference for Omagh Bombing Inquiry21/02/2024 16:20:00
The UK Government has today (21 February) published the Terms of Reference for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry
UK Government confirms £3.3bn spending settlement for restored Northern Ireland Executive14/02/2024 10:25:00
The UK Government has written to the NI Minister of Finance outlining the detail of the spending settlement worth in excess of £3.3 billion.
Secretary of State to update members of Congress on Executive restoration07/02/2024 16:15:00
Secretary of State travels to Washington D.C.
Secretary of State announces appointment of new Independent Reviewer02/02/2024 09:25:00
The Secretary of State, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has recently announced the appointment of a new Independent Reviewer
Secretary of State's speech on the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper31/01/2024 16:15:00
The Secretary of State made a speech in the House of Commons to update Parliament on the Northern Ireland Executive formation
Northern Ireland grassroots sports projects to receive nearly £6 million in funding29/01/2024 15:12:00
As part of the continued drive to get more people active, the UK Government and the Irish FA have kicked off the year by announcing 17 projects across Northern Ireland are benefitting from a share of £2 million.
Secretary of State's statement on the NI Executive Formation Deadline22/01/2024 16:15:00
The statement follows the expiry of the deadline for the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a speaker.
Statement from Secretary of State on public sector pay19/01/2024 14:15:00
Statement in relation to the public sector strikes across Northern Ireland (18 January 2024).