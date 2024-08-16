Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Limousine driver jailed 24 years for sexually abusing young girls
A former limousine driver who systematically groomed and abused young girls in the Rotherham area over a decade, was jailed yesterday.
The CPS prosecuted David Saynor, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.
Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Saynor, 76, was found guilty of committing a string of sexual offences committed between September 2005 and June 2015 against eight girls, who were aged between 12 to 17 years old at the time.
Yesterday, he was sentenced to 24 years' imprisonment.
Saynor was the owner of a limousine company in Rotherham. He would pick several of the victims up in his vehicles from their schools or the children’s homes where they lived and others he took to young teen events such as birthday parties or disco events for young people.
Initially, he would offer many of the girls free rides and invite them to do ‘promotional work’ for his business. He then plied the girls with money, cigarettes, drugs and free alcohol before raping or assaulting them.
He would often encourage them to get very drunk before attacking them. If they ran out of alcohol, he would get them more.
In one case, Saynor told a child victim he raped that he knew where her family lived and said that if she told anyone about the abuse, he would hurt them.
The victims were able to give their best evidence for this case using special measures. This allowed them to have their cross-examination video-recorded before the full trial, away from the court room and the defendant.
Sam Thompson, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “The way David Saynor groomed, threatened and coerced young girls in the community for his own depraved sexual desires, was both cruel and manipulative.
“Child sexual abuse can cause lifelong physical and emotional trauma. We are thankful to the victims in this case who came forward to tell the court what happened to them at the hands of Saynor. It is because of their evidence that we were able to build a strong case and help bring this sex offender to justice.
“I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse takes place.
“I would like to encourage any victims of child sexual abuse or violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police, no matter how much time has passed.”
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS established its dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: “Saynor preyed on vulnerable girls who continue to live with the effects of his abuse as adults.
“The victims showed extraordinary bravery in reporting what Saynor did, and I’m pleased that we were able to get justice for them.
“I hope Saynor’s imprisonment will bring the victims some closure.”
Notes to editors
- Sam Thompson is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID).
- David Saynor [DOB: 10/08/47] was found guilty on 9 July 2024 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court of the following charges:
- Two counts of rape
- Two counts of paying for sexual services of a child
- Five counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming
- Three counts of assault by penetration
- Two counts of sexual activity with a child
- One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/limousine-driver-jailed-24-years-sexually-abusing-young-girls
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
First riot charge authorised for adult involved in disorder16/08/2024 15:20:00
Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of riot against Kieran Usher, 32, in relation to disorder that took place in Sunderland on 2 August.
Violent thug jailed after throwing bricks at police during disorder in Manchester16/08/2024 15:10:00
A thug was yesterday jailed for violent disorder during a riot on 31 July in Manchester.
Man admits violent disorder after Southport police van attack16/08/2024 14:20:00
A man has admitted battering a police vehicle, leaving officers trapped inside and fearing for their lives, as part of riots in Southport.
First riot charge authorised following widespread disorder16/08/2024 10:20:00
Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “Following a review of further evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has laid a charge of riot in relation to a 15-year-old boy, following disorder that took place in Sunderland on August 2.
Violent thug jailed after throwing bricks at police during disorder in Manchester15/08/2024 16:25:00
A thug has been jailed today for violent disorder during a riot on 31 July in Manchester
Group charged over violent disorder and aggravated burglary of business premises14/08/2024 11:15:00
Seven people have been charged with violent disorder after an aggravated burglary at a premises in south Gloucestershire.
Two men charged over alleged Facebook posts in relation to public disorder13/08/2024 14:10:00
Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division yesterday commented on the two men charged over alleged Facebook posts in relation to public disorder.
Man charged with intending to stir up racial hatred via TikTok13/08/2024 10:10:10
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge James Aspin, 34, with distributing a recording intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to Section 29E of the Public Order Act 1986.
Woman charged with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred12/08/2024 15:10:00
Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division recently commented on a woman charged with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred.