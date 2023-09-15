Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Lincoln Crown Court celebrates 200 years of serving justice
Lincoln Crown Court opens its doors to celebrate 200 years of serving the community and delivering justice.
- families invited behind the scenes of historic Crown Court
- open day to give rare and unique insight into how justice is done
- public able to visit court cells and jury rooms and watch a mock trial
Families will get a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to try on wigs and gowns, hear how judges prepare for cases, and even make the walk from the dock to the cells at Lincoln Crown Court as the historic site opens its doors to celebrate 200 years of serving the community and delivering justice.
Residents will be invited into the historic court building on Saturday (16 September 2023) to explore its rich history, relive criminal trials over the past 2 centuries, and take a behind-the-scenes look at how justice is done.
Court hearings have taken place on the same site in the grounds of Lincoln Castle as far back as the 11th century. Building on the current Crown Court building began in 1823, designed by Sir Robert Smirke, with a grand jury room and 2 courtrooms to hear criminal and civil cases.
In March 1872, the court held the trial of William Frederick Horry who was convicted of murdering his wife and became the first person in the UK to be executed by the long drop method of hanging.
The building still hears criminal cases from across Lincolnshire today and the open day will offer a unique hands-on opportunity to take in its courtrooms, defendant dock, cells, and jury rooms. Visitors can also watch a mock trial and sentencing to understand how the court continues to deliver justice.
Judges, magistrates and court staff will be on hand to answer questions, and families can speak to Probation Service and Crown Prosecution Service teams about how they each play a vital role right across the modern-day justice system.
Justice Minister Mike Freer, said:
As well as a world-leading justice system, we have a truly historic courts estate with fascinating histories and stories to tell.
We are investing millions of pounds every year to ensure our court buildings are fit for the future and reflect our high standards, while also preserving their unique and incredibly important history.
Nick Goodwin, CEO of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, said:
We are delighted to be opening our doors to the public to talk about the rich history of Lincoln Crown Court, show off this impressive building and the brilliant people who work there, and share all we do here at HMCTS to make sure justice is delivered.
Lincoln Crown Court will be open to visitors from 10am on Saturday 16 September.
The open day follows an announcement from the government that court buildings across the country will benefit from £220 million for essential modernisation and repair work across the next 2 years to minimise disruptions caused by old buildings.
Improvements will maintain the heritage of the courts and tribunals estate, while ensuring it is equipped with the latest technology to deliver modern justice as well as improving accessibility for all users.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lincoln-crown-court-celebrates-200-years-of-serving-justice
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Lord Chancellor calls on graduates to become prison officers04/09/2023 09:25:00
More than 750 graduates have now swapped university halls for prison walls as demand for the Unlocked Graduates scheme reached new heights.
Domestic abusers tagged on release and blocked from harassing victims from prison01/09/2023 13:15:00
Hundreds of victims of domestic abuse will be better protected as perpetrators who still pose a risk once they are released from prison will be made to wear electronic monitoring tags.
Offenders to be ordered to attend sentencing30/08/2023 15:15:00
Cowardly criminals who try to evade the final moment of justice will be ordered into the dock to attend their sentencing – and will face longer behind bars if they refuse to appear.
Urgent action to improve HMP Bristol25/08/2023 15:05:00
Prisons Minister Damian Hinds has today (25 August 2023) outlined a package of urgent reforms to improve safety, rehabilitation and performance at HMP Bristol.
GRECO publish second UK 5th Round Compliance Report25/08/2023 12:15:00
GRECO (Group of States Against Corruption) publishes second 5th round compliance report for the UK.
Interest rate increases to Court Funds Office special and basic accounts23/08/2023 16:10:00
Increase of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts from today (23 August 2023).
Courts operate at full throttle to cut delays11/08/2023 12:10:00
The Crown Court will work at maximum capacity for the third year running to reduce waiting times to deliver access to justice, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has today (11 August 2023) announced.
Accelerating Transformation and Securing the Future - DISO One Year On10/08/2023 13:05:00
Blog posted by: Nava Ramanan, 08 August 2023 – Categories: Network Services Transformation.