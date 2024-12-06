Lincolnshire Police moved into enhanced monitoring

Lincolnshire Police has today been moved into an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.

Get the letter : Lincolnshire Police: move to enhanced phase of monitoring

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England and Wales.

The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if there are significant service failures.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has decided to move Lincolnshire Police into Engage because the force needs to:

attend calls for service in line with its published target attendance times;

improve how it allocates, supervises and carries out investigations to make sure victims get the support they need;

make sure that it has the capacity and capability to manage the risks posed to the public by registered sex offenders;

improve its understanding of demand; and

have adequate strategic plans in place.

HMICFRS said more detail about Lincolnshire Police’s performance would be included in its next inspection report, which is due to be published next year.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said:

“Today Lincolnshire Police has been moved into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage. This happens when there are significant failures in service. We have issued the force with five causes of concern, the cumulative impact of which reaches the threshold to be considered accelerated. “The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the force improve and provide a better service for the public. “The force has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”

Notes