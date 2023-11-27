Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during detention of man at Grantham who later died
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during the arrest and detention of a man who died in hospital soon after collapsing while in custody at Grantham.
Jaroslaw Kawala, aged 51, was driving a heavy goods vehicle which left the carriageway on the A1 at Colsterworth and ploughed through a hedgerow before coming to rest in a field at around 3.45pm on 21 December 2022. Police officers attended and arrested him on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.
Mr Kawala was then taken to Grantham Police Station where his detention was authorised at shortly after 5pm. About half an hour later he collapsed in the custody booking in area and was provided with basic first aid by officers and a health care professional while an ambulance was requested. An ambulance took him to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, but sadly he was pronounced dead there at about 8.40 that evening.
We began an independent investigation the day after following a mandatory referral from Lincolnshire Police. All police officers were treated as witnesses during our investigation.
At an inquest in Lincoln which ended recently (Friday) the Coroner returned an outcome that Mr Kawala died as a result of a road traffic accident.
When officers arrived at the incident scene they observed only minimal damage to the HGV exterior, the air bags had not deployed, and Mr Kawala had no visible injuries. Officers stated that they asked Mr Kawala if he had any injuries and he replied not. Mr Kawala was able to exit the vehicle and walk to the police van unassisted. He gave a positive breath test for alcohol and officers correctly exercised their powers to arrest him for drink driving.
Sadly, Mr Kawala had a medical episode shortly after arrival at custody. We found officers responded promptly to call an ambulance, provide first aid and request a health care professional, in line with their training and guidance for medical emergencies.
A post-mortem later found Mr Kawala’s medical cause of death to be due to an abdominal haemorrhage sustained in a road traffic collision, and alcohol intoxication. Mr Kawala is believed to have sustained the abdominal injury as a result of his stomach impacting the steering wheel during the collision, prior to the arrival of police officers. Our investigation found that officers could not have known Mr Kawala had suffered an intra-abdominal bleed in the accident, as this would have only become apparent from specialist medical testing and expertise.
IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, recently said:
“I would again express my condolences to Mr Kawala’s family at this difficult time. At the end of our investigation in June this year, we found no evidence that police had contributed in any way to Mr Kawala’s death. We found that officers had acted in accordance with policy and procedures both at the accident scene and during his brief detention.”
During the investigation IOPC investigators reviewed dash camera footage from a vehicle travelling behind the HGV prior to the collision along with CCTV footage from the custody suite. We examined accounts provided by the relevant police officers, the ambulance service, and from an independent witness. The investigation also referred to the report completed following the post-mortem examination.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/lincolnshire-police-officers-acted-appropriately-during-detention-man-grantham-who-later-died
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Dagenham27/11/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal police shooting in Dagenham, east London recently (24 November 2023).
North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches16/11/2023 10:20:00
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) is due to make their first appearance at court following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into computer misuse allegations.
Former Cheshire Constabulary staff member jailed for passing information to members of the public07/11/2023 12:25:00
A former Cheshire Constabulary staff member has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment for unauthorised access to computer material, perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.
West Yorkshire Police officer dismissed over WhatsApp messages06/11/2023 13:25:00
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer involved in a WhatsApp conversation where racist and misogynistic messages were shared has been dismissed without notice following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Former Merseyside Police officer jailed after having sex while on duty31/10/2023 09:10:00
A former Merseyside Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Statement following misconduct hearing over stop and search of Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos30/10/2023 12:25:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service officers was recently dismissed following a misconduct hearing over the stop and search in Maida Vale, west London, of athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos.
IOPC investigation into a serious collision in Bristol involving an unmarked police car is progressing27/10/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding a collision on the A4 in Bristol involving a police car which left a woman seriously injured, is making progress.
IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Birmingham27/10/2023 10:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of West Midlands Police before a fatal road traffic collision in Birmingham.
IOPC makes learning recommendation to Kent Police following death in custody26/10/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct made a learning recommendation to Kent Police to ensure custody staff adhere to national police guidance around care for detainees, during our investigation into the death of a woman in custody.