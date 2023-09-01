Lingfield homes receive new Flood Warning Service

The Environment Agency has improved its free flood warning service for Lingfield.

Effective from 23 August 2023, the new warning area covers potential flood risk from the Ray Brook, a tributary of the River Eden. Previously properties in this area could receive warnings but only as part of a larger area so the information was less targeted to their local risk.

By creating a flood warning area for properties at risk from the Ray Brook we can ensure more timely and focused warnings. This will help those properties vulnerable to flooding during periods of flood risk. Targeted in this way, flood warnings that householders receive will give people more time to take the steps they need to prepare.

Emily Whittingham, Environment Agency Flood Resilience Engagement Advisor said:

We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding. Properties in Lingfield will now be able to receive our improved free flood warning service. We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority. The climate emergency means we cannot prevent all flooding – so we’re working to make communities more resilient to future flooding.

To check if your home is located in this new flood warning area visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk. If your home does lie within the flood warning area it is vital that you sign up to flood warnings to better protect yourselves and loved ones.

Some home and business owners will be automatically enrolled to the new flood warning service through their mobile phone network.

To get the most benefit out of the service the Environment Agency is encouraging people to register directly by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visiting https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings where they can give their preferred contact details.