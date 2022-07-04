Linking People to Places: A review of the GeoPlace 2022 conference

The GeoPlace annual conference, which took place in May 2022, explored a wide range of society’s most relevant themes, examining the need for the precise location information that sits at the heart of public services.

By Gayle Gander, Head of Marketing at GeoPlace

Our jam-packed agenda attracted 1,030 registrations, mainly from the public sector but also from property professionals who were keen to hear why market leaders such as Zoopla and Nationwide are using location data.

Every service provider needs to make a connection between people and places. Whether that’s helping people in fuel poverty, understanding energy use, lighting the highways, repairing potholes and having bins collected, supporting vulnerable people (particularly important as the pandemic settles but has not ceased to be a concern), connecting to superfast broadband and 5G, voting, or paying council tax.

Accurate, up-to-date and authoritative address and street data is needed for all of these services. Every address record authority contains a Unique Property Reference Number (UPRN) and every street record contains a Unique Street Reference Number (USRN).

Speakers at the conference demonstrated that they need this kind of location information to understand where people and assets are and link together data at the household or street level. For example:

target warm home grants

understand energy use in buildings

identify households that are fuel poor

administer payments such as seasonal benefits, Universal Credit and pensions

identify fraudulent claims

improve housing quality

build a vulnerability index

build a nation underground asset register

give hard-to-reach areas access to gigabit-capable networks

develop active travels routes to shift people from car use

support property conveyancing through a building a Property Risk Hub

understand the impact of climate change on lender risk management and appetite

bring together conveyancing with property sales

support Local Land Charges to improving the home-buying process

drive improvement in the rented sector

support the proposal to develop a National Landlord Register

support building safety and a golden thread of building information

improve local authority building safety data

identify tall buildings

save lives through emergency response

improve services through back-office integration.

All of the video presentations from the conference are on the GeoPlace website, together with a written summary of each session. Please click on the sessions below for more information.