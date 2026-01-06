This page contains an up-to-date list of all gas licensees (including all gas suppliers).

The list comprises companies in the following categories:

Gas interconnector

Gas shipper

Gas supply (domestic & non-domestic)

Gas supply (non-domestic only)

Non-transporter / private network (without standard conditions)

Gas transporter: Distribution Network operators (DNs) and Retained DN

Gas transporter: independent Gas Transporters (iGTs)

National Transmission System (NTS) operator

Site specific pipeline operators

Smart Meter Communication.

Main document

List of all gas licensees including suppliers [PDF, 202.68KB]