Ofgem
List of all gas licensees including suppliers
This page contains an up-to-date list of all gas licensees (including all gas suppliers).
The list comprises companies in the following categories:
- Gas interconnector
- Gas shipper
- Gas supply (domestic & non-domestic)
- Gas supply (non-domestic only)
- Non-transporter / private network (without standard conditions)
- Gas transporter: Distribution Network operators (DNs) and Retained DN
- Gas transporter: independent Gas Transporters (iGTs)
- National Transmission System (NTS) operator
- Site specific pipeline operators
- Smart Meter Communication.
List of all gas licensees including suppliers [PDF, 202.68KB]
