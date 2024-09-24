Listen to the new episode of the Going Beyond podcast

Homeless Link
Navigating local authority housing options can be a huge challenge for people experiencing homelessness. With local authority staff being overrun with high caseloads, and individuals not understanding their rights, many individuals can be wrongfully refused support or placed in unsuitable accommodation.
In Episode 2 of Series 5 of the Going Beyond podcast, we speak to Shannon Johnstone, Policy & Research Manager at Expert Link and co-founder of Homelessness Best Practice CICand Mandie Monroe, who has over 10 years' experience of being a Housing Officer for multiple local authorities. We speak about the barriers people experiencing homelessness face in accessing local authority housing options and what the solutions and best practice approaches are to overcoming these.
Funding homelessness: Short and long term solutions23/09/2024 15:20:00
In the months prior to the election, the new Labour government set the stage for an end to sticking-plaster politics and we’re now looking ahead as to what that means in practice.
Mpox and homelessness23/09/2024 11:10:00
Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Although it has not yet reached England, it is an issue of increasing concern, including for people experiencing homelessness or using drugs and alcohol.
Get involved with our Autumn Budget campaign pack17/09/2024 14:10:00
On 30th October, the Chancellor will announce the Autumn Budget, with a Spending Review to follow next Spring, setting out its spending plans until 2028/29.
Prevention: the 'golden thread' in a national homelessness strategy05/09/2024 11:10:00
Prevention is always better than cure and preventing homelessness before it occurs should be the preferred course of action. This not only protects people from the trauma of homelessness but is more cost effective and reduces pressure on public services.
Seeking solutions to prevent homelessness for people leaving prison30/08/2024 16:10:00
The new Labour government recently announced a policy of Standard Determinate Sentences 40 (known as SDS40) under which people in prison will be released when they have served 40% of their sentence.
Taking a moment can save a life30/08/2024 14:10:00
For International Overdose Awareness Day (31st August), we are asking homelessness services to take a moment to consider the risks of overdose for people who use drugs, and how staff can respond to reduce drug-related deaths.
Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act - Update27/08/2024 15:20:00
As many of you know, the development of supported housing requirements under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act has been slow.
