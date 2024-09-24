Listen to the new episode of the Going Beyond podcast

Navigating local authority housing options can be a huge challenge for people experiencing homelessness. With local authority staff being overrun with high caseloads, and individuals not understanding their rights, many individuals can be wrongfully refused support or placed in unsuitable accommodation. ​

In Episode 2 of Series 5 of the Going Beyond podcast, we speak to Shannon Johnstone, Policy & Research Manager at Expert Link and co-founder of Homelessness Best Practice CICand Mandie Monroe, who has over 10 years' experience of being a Housing Officer for multiple local authorities. We speak about the barriers people experiencing homelessness face in accessing local authority housing options and what the solutions and best practice approaches are to overcoming these. ​

