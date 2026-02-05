Listening to the voices of disabled people

First annual joint meeting with Cabinet

The first annual joint meeting between Cabinet and disabled people has been held in Edinburgh today, placing their voices at the heart of government policy-making.

The two-hour meeting was co-chaired by First Minister John Swinney alongside the CEOs of Glasgow Disability Alliance, Inclusion Scotland and Disability Equality Scotland.

It was designed to bring disabled people’s voices, expertise and lived experience directly to the Cabinet table, enabling Disabled People’s Organisations to work alongside Scottish Ministers in discussions on the persistent inequalities disabled people face across areas such as employment, health, housing, transport and access to public services.

The Cabinet discussion covered a range of topics including disabled people’s employment; access to tailored employability support; accessible transport; financial support through the Adult Disability Payment; social care and mental health.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Scotland must be a country where disabled people can live the lives they choose - supported, empowered, and included every step of the way.

“The Scottish Government is absolutely determined to do everything in our power to advance disability equality within the limits of our devolved powers – including through providing vital financial and cost of living support to disabled people.

“But we are also determined to change the way in which disabled people’s voices shape government policy.

“So I am very proud that as of today, Scotland stands out as the only nation in the UK that has committed to an event of this kind with disabled people, a step that demonstrates clear national leadership in embedding their experience at the heart of decision‑making.

“I look forward to seeing the results of today’s event in shaping future policy and am determined that this should create a model for how we work together in future.”

Heather Fisken, CEO at Inclusion Scotland said: “Disabled people cannot access everyday services without additional support, and services specifically designed for disabled people continue to be cut. This all means disabled people continue to fall further behind and cannot play their vital role in society. Today’s event has given the Scottish Cabinet a real opportunity to hear directly from Disabled People’s Organisations about what needs to change."

Tressa Burke, CEO at Glasgow Disability Alliance said: “It is right that the most senior politicians and decision makers in Scotland have today met with the Disabled People-led Organisations of Scotland because disabled people matter. Austerity, the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crises have fuelled poverty and inequalities which disproportionately affect disabled people. Today, disabled leaders have had the chance to tell Scotland’s political leaders about the impacts of this unfairness in terms of missed opportunities to work, to make choices, to live independently and to contribute. Disabled people and DPOs welcome this opportunity and look forward to an ongoing dialogue and improved policies and actions to improve the lives of disabled people in Scotland.”

Lyn Pornaro, Chief Executive Officer at Disability Equality Scotland said: “The Cabinet Takeover today by disabled people has been an opportunity to hear from disabled people. It has been an opportunity to let disabled people in Scotland know that their organisations are advocating for them, and that the Scottish Government is listening. All topics spoken about today, and many more, merge together to show the true meaning of independent living. These conversations continue to share the barriers to this and exploring the actions that need to be taken.”

Background

The draft Scottish Budget 2026-27 commits a record £3.5 million per year over the next three years to support disability equality, inclusion and accessibility, including direct support for Disabled People’s Organisations (DPOs).

The Scottish Government committed to holding this event in its Disability Equality Plan and Programme for Government 2025-26.