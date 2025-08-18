Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Listening to young people: Reflections from the National Youth Sector Advisory Board
Children deserve to be heard and given an active role in shaping policies and services that affect their lives. That’s been a big focus for the Children’s Commissioner and a big driver for creating the Youth Ambassador programme, to give young people a platform to bring their ideas and views to decision-makers.
Two of the current cohort of Youth Ambassadors, Naemi and Zani, recently attended the annual in-person meeting of the National Youth Sector Advisory Board (NYSAB). The Board meets on a quarterly basis, to bring about radical change in how society and policy makers recognise youth work.
The meeting brought together youth leaders, government departments, and sector organisations to explore key developments in youth policy and practice. From interactive deep-dives on the forthcoming National Youth Strategy and Young Futures Programme, to Q&A sessions on enrichment, funding and workplace transformation, Naemi and Zani were right at the heart of it: challenging ideas, sharing their insights and making sure young people’s voices weren’t just heard, but taken seriously.
Here, they share their reflections from the day — what they learnt, what inspired them, and why it’s so important that young people are part of the conversation:
Naemi says:
“The day was a fantastic insight into government and non-governmental plans for young people: their enrichment, their education and their support networks. Hearing from the Home Office, and its hopes for violence reduction units and hubs was particularly interesting, and the overall movement of youth agencies towards in-person services and mechanisms. In turn, our feedback on the importance of online tools to allow for anonymised support was also significant, in ensuring that young people could still access the help they need, if they were too anxious or uneasy about attending in person. What was most fantastic, was the fact that these groups were notably writing down our feedback, indicating that we are moving closer to a political system that works with, and not just for young people.”
Zani says:
“I thoroughly enjoyed the meeting and was astounded by the passion from the adults there about youth work! There were a couple of moments where there was jargon that was hard for us to understand but it’s understandable as the meeting was mainly aimed towards adults working in the field.
“One aspect I really appreciated was how keen the adults there to interact with us and get our opinions to represent children and young people, it made me feel inclusive and welcomed as my voice was being put across.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/listening-to-young-people-reflections-from-the-national-youth-sector-advisory-board/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Ambassador experiences: The challenges of the care system and achieving success15/08/2025 15:10:00
As we reflect on this years A-level results I want to share a piece celebrating the success of one of my Ambassadors.
Children’s social care: strengthening the case for change12/08/2025 12:20:00
Each year the Children’s Commissioner shares a report of her work with Parliament, setting out how the office has supported children across its seven pillars: social care, education, family, community, jobs and skills, health and better world.
Why attendance remains my priority08/08/2025 09:10:00
Children understand the importance of being at school. Thousands of the children I have spoken to in my four years as Children’s Commissioner have told me about the value of their teachers, the things they like studying and the things they want to do after school.
Celebrating National Play Day at London Zoo with John Lyon’s Charity07/08/2025 10:20:00
‘Never work with children or animals’, goes that old saying. This week I was fortunate enough to mix the two with a fantastic afternoon at London Zoo hosted by John Lyon’s Charity. I spent time with 500 children from London youth groups supported by the charity, all having a great day out.
Parliamentary launch of the Youth Shadow Panel’s Curriculum Review, reflections from my Youth Ambassadors05/08/2025 10:20:00
Over the last four years as Children’s Commissioner I’ve heard from a million young people about the issues that are most important in their lives.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Oakhill Secure Training Centre inspection report04/08/2025 15:25:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Oakhill Secure Training Centre inspection report (01 August 2025).
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Oakhill Secure Training Centre inspection report01/08/2025 15:15:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Oakhill Secure Training Centre inspection report.
Screen Free Summer: Understanding Algorithms, Dr Kaitlyn Regehr31/07/2025 13:10:00
Dr Kaitlyn Regehr is an Associate Professor and the Programme Director of Digital Humanities in the Department of Information Studies at University College London. As part of Screen Free Summer, she shares how algorithms shape our digital experiences, how they profit from our attention, and strategies to employ to reclaim control.