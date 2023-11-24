Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Live Nation commits to improve festival accessibility through legal agreement with equality watchdog
Live Nation (Music) UK Limited, on behalf of itself and festival operator Festival Republic, has signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) following accessibility concerns at two UK festivals.
The EHRC’s concerns followed multiple reports of poor accessibility for disabled customers at Wireless Festival in July 2022. These concerns were heightened following additional reports of disability access issues at Download Festival in June 2023. Issues included obscured stage visibility and poor facilities.
Under the legal agreement with the EHRC (known as a section 23 agreement under the Equality Act 2006), Live Nation (Music) UK Limited has committed to:
- Undertake a robust lesson learning exercise to investigate the cause of issues at Wireless 2022 and Download 2023 and ensure they are not repeated.
- Introduce a new accessibility manual to assess and promote accessibility on all existing and new festival sites. The manual should act as a one-stop shop for all accessibility-related policies and processes and be regularly assessed.
- Review all internal policies and procedures to ensure accessibility provisions are included.
- Introduce organisation-wide training on disability awareness and accessibility which will be tailored to different roles, including those in customer facing roles.
- Working with ‘mystery shoppers’ to ensure that staff are responding properly to accessibility needs in festivals.
Under the Equality Act 2010 Live Nation are legally required to make reasonable adjustments for disabled customers at their festivals.
The agreement will cover several festivals including Wireless, Download, Latitude, Wilderness, Reading and Leeds Festival.
“Live music and festivals are a pivotal part of British culture, and we are lucky to have such a vibrant array of events each year that can cater for every individual taste.
“Festivals deserve to be enjoyed by all, including disabled people. No one should be subjected to poor treatment when attending or being put off from attending altogether due to unacceptable access issues.
“The reported experiences at both Wireless and Download festival were unacceptable and should never have happened. We welcome Live Nation’s commitment to improve their services and the signing of this agreement will ensure disabled people are not left behind at future events.”
Baroness Kishwer Falkner
Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/live-nation-commits-improve-festival-accessibility-through-legal-agreement-equality-watchdog
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Major watchdog report reveals progress and challenges in Britain’s pursuit of equality and human rights protections17/11/2023 10:20:00
A comprehensive examination of Britain’s equality and human rights landscape over the past five years has been published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog response following Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy16/11/2023 10:15:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission responds to the Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy
Scottish Legal Aid Board takes steps to further embed equality in its work15/11/2023 10:10:10
Britain’s equality watchdog has concluded a legal agreement with the Scottish Legal Aid Board (SLAB), after the public body responsible for administering legal assistance in Scotland improved its equality practices.
Statement regarding recent protests14/11/2023 09:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission recently gave a statement on the recent protests.
The Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 202309/11/2023 11:25:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) responds to the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023
Equality watchdog to intervene in landmark legal case06/11/2023 11:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is to intervene in a landmark legal case.
Equality watchdog welcomes Worker Protection Bill receiving Royal Assent30/10/2023 13:25:00
Equality and Human Rights Commission welcome the Worker Protection Bill (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) that received Royal Assent recently (26 October).
Urgent changes needed to DWP consultation, warns equality watchdog30/10/2023 09:20:00
Statement by a spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission
Update on the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s handling of concerns regarding Baroness Falkner25/10/2023 15:25:00
The Minister for Women and Equalities commissioned an independent legal expert to review the handling of complaints against the EHRC’s Chairwoman, Baroness Kishwer Falkner. The EHRC co-operated fully with the review and its Board has now considered guidance which has flowed from it.