Lived experiences, safety and wellbeing at the heart of building safety in Wales
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, delivered an update on building safety in Wales in the Senedd.
The update included progress being made to reform the design, construction and occupation of buildings as well as an update on the progress towards repairing buildings in Wales.
Addressing the Siambr, the Cabinet Secretary said:
We have introduced tighter regulations of higher risk buildings, as well as a new regulatory system for registration and oversight of the building control profession, including building control approvers and building inspectors working in both the private sector and local authorities.
The next stage of reforms to the building control regime in Wales will deal with Duty holder roles, Gateways, Golden Thread of Information, Mandatory Occurrence Reporting and Compliance and Stop Notices. A consultation on these reforms is scheduled for spring 2025.
407 buildings are currently in the Welsh Building Safety Programme. 43% of these buildings have either been completed, have works underway or do not require fire safety works.
Plans are under development on 37% of buildings and the Welsh Government are working with the remaining 20% to identify repair needs.
The Cabinet Secretary also announced that the Building Safety Bill will be introduced before summer recess 2025.
The Bill will establish a new regime in Wales focussing on the occupation phase and will cover the regulation of building safety risks in multi-occupied residential buildings.
Plans include the introduction of Accountable Persons, who will be responsible for assessing and managing building safety risks in these buildings.
Local Authorities will regulate the new occupation phase regime, including holding the register of in-scope buildings, and will work with Fire and Rescue Authorities who will remain responsible for regulating many of the fire safety measures that will form part of the Bill.
The Cabinet Secretary continued:
I want to ensure the new regime empowers residents by placing their lived experience, safety and wellbeing at its heart.
The regime will set out clear requirements to support residents with enhanced rights and a stronger voice in matters that affect their homes.
In support of this approach, Welsh Government commissioned independent research to engage with residents from both the social and private sectors, living in multi-occupied residential buildings.
The findings of which reinforce the importance of placing residents at the heart of our proposals to reform building safety.
