National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Liverpool criticised by Ombudsman for failing disabled teenage siblings
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has criticised Liverpool City Council for not ensuring two teenage siblings with significant needs were provided with the support they should have received for 18 months.
The siblings, who have multiple disabilities including visual impairments and complex communication needs, both have Education, Health and Care Plans.
As part of these plans, the council agreed to provide them with support to access social activities in term-time and the school holidays.
The city council organised for a provider that had the relevant skills and qualifications to help them, but the provider was not able to offer the appropriate support. The mother instead asked the council to give her a personal budget so she could source her own support.
However, instead of the council giving the mother the £25 per hour it was prepared to pay its provider, it only allowed her to pay £8.21 per hour. She found this amount insufficient to commission the special support the siblings needed.
The mother complained that the support workers paid by the authority were not providing all the hours the two siblings needed, and staff were not appropriately trained. She complained to the council, but it still did not offer to give her the same amount it was paying the provider.
The siblings have missed around two thirds of the provision they should have received for 18 months, with one teen missing out on average nine hours’ support and the other 12 hours each week.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, yesterday said:
“The council’s lack of initiative to deviate from its set policy of providing support has had a huge impact on this family. Not only have the teenagers not had the social support to which they were entitled, but the mother having to take on that role has affected her own health, friendships and social life.
“This poor handling of the family’s complaint was exacerbated by the council taking too long to rectify the family’s situation when it accepted it was wrong.
“I’m pleased Liverpool council has already agreed to amend its Direct Payments Policy and hope the measures it will put in place will ensure other families are not put in the same situation.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the mother and pay her £7,200 to acknowledge the missed support and distress caused to her children and a further £1,000 to acknowledge the distress and uncertainty caused.
It will also pay her £350 to recognise the uncertainty and time and trouble caused by its poor complaint handling.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will review its Direct Payments Policy to ensure it is compliant with its duties under the Care Act.
Related Content
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Ombudsman annual review of complaints: the power to change27/07/2022 15:05:00
As it increasingly focuses on making wide-ranging recommendations to better council services, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has directed more improvements to local councils in the past year than ever before.
Vulnerable South London woman failed by organisations that should have helped21/07/2022 14:15:00
A vulnerable young woman trying to overcome severe mental health problems has been put at significant risk of self-harm, after the organisations which should have looked after her failed multiple times to provide specialist aftercare services.
Man died after doctors missed opportunities to identify abnormalities on his X-ray21/07/2022 13:33:00
A 65-year-old man died after doctors failed to notice serious abnormalities on his X-ray, an investigation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has revealed.
Ombudsman investigation finds young Sheffield woman let down by city council14/07/2022 15:15:00
A vulnerable young Sheffield woman was told by the city council during its investigation into the abuse she suffered that she could have stopped it sooner if she had spoken up.
Dorset to improve alternative education provision following Ombudsman investigation08/07/2022 16:15:00
Dorset Council is to improve the way it provides alternative education for children who are unable to go to school, after a boy with special educational needs missed out on education for nearly two years.
Children being denied chance to thrive – Ombudsman reports07/07/2022 11:43:00
Children are all too often being robbed of the chance to fulfil their potential, because some councils are not putting in place alternative education when they need it.
Suffolk girl with special educational needs left without vital therapy30/06/2022 13:25:00
A Suffolk girl did not receive vital Occupational Therapy for nearly two years because of council confusion, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Croydon council to review how it looks after overcrowded families following Ombudsman report23/06/2022 11:15:00
London Borough of Croydon has agreed to review its services to homeless families in temporary accommodation, after a mother had her complaint upheld by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.