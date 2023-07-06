National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Liverpool man arrested over alleged breaches of court order
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a 60-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of committing numerous breaches of his Serious Crime Prevention Order
He was detained at a location in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, just before 6am this morning (5 July) and is now being questioned.
The order came into force after his release from prison for drug trafficking offences, and the breaches under investigation relate to the unauthorised use of mobile phones, vehicles, bank accounts and travel.
NCA officers also carried out searches at the location in Boldon and another address in the Royal Albert Dock area of Liverpool. Mobile devices, documents and a quantity of cash were seized, and they are now being examined by investigators.
The operation was supported by Merseyside Police and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).
Alison Abbott, from the NCA’s Lifetime Management of Offenders Team, said: “These court orders are vital tools for preventing and deterring future offending. Once criminals come onto our radar, they never leave, and the NCA will take action over breaches.”
Breach of a serious crime prevention order is a criminal offence subject to a maximum sentence of five years, an unlimited fine, or both.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/liverpool-man-arrested-over-alleged-breaches-of-court-order
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Head of London-based people smuggling network jailed after covert NCA investigation27/06/2023 11:15:00
The head of an organised crime group that smuggled hundreds of people both into and out of the UK has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.
Travelling sex offender coached others to abuse children26/06/2023 11:15:00
A man from East Sussex who travelled to Nepal and the Philippines to sexually abuse children, and coached others online how to groom victims, has been jailed for 21 years imprisonment and seven years extended licence period.
Suspected murderer extradited to the UK from Morocco26/06/2023 09:25:00
One of the UK’s most wanted fugitives has been returned to the UK to stand trial over the murder of an Essex man.
Truck driver googled how to avoid sniffer dogs before getting arrested with £23m cocaine23/06/2023 16:15:00
NCA arrests alleged organiser of Mediterranean migrant crossings on ‘death trap’ boats23/06/2023 10:10:00
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man suspected of masterminding the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from north Africa into Italy.
Teacher paid £65,000 to commission the abuse of children in India22/06/2023 09:15:00
A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has pleaded guilty to paying and instructing teenagers in India to abuse younger children.
NCA dismantles UK arm of people smuggling crime group20/06/2023 16:15:00
Three alleged members of an Albanian organised crime group bringing migrants to the UK in small boats and HGVs have been arrested following a National Crime Agency operation.
Administrator of online forum for paedophiles jailed following NCA investigation19/06/2023 11:25:00
A Devon man who set up an online forum for sharing indecent images of children has been sentenced to three years in jail.