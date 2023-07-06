Liverpool man arrested over alleged breaches of court order

National Crime Agency officers have arrested a 60-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of committing numerous breaches of his Serious Crime Prevention Order

He was detained at a location in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, just before 6am this morning (5 July) and is now being questioned.

The order came into force after his release from prison for drug trafficking offences, and the breaches under investigation relate to the unauthorised use of mobile phones, vehicles, bank accounts and travel.

NCA officers also carried out searches at the location in Boldon and another address in the Royal Albert Dock area of Liverpool. Mobile devices, documents and a quantity of cash were seized, and they are now being examined by investigators.

The operation was supported by Merseyside Police and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

Alison Abbott, from the NCA’s Lifetime Management of Offenders Team, said: “These court orders are vital tools for preventing and deterring future offending. Once criminals come onto our radar, they never leave, and the NCA will take action over breaches.”

Breach of a serious crime prevention order is a criminal offence subject to a maximum sentence of five years, an unlimited fine, or both.