Monday 10 Nov 2025 @ 15:25
Livestock feed controls in Scotland review: analysis

Findings of our review of livestock feed controls, with a particular focus on the risk of spreading transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs). These controls are vital for safeguarding both animal and public health. 

(Source: Scottish Government, 6 November 2025)

For more information on animal feed, see 'Feed hygiene for transporters and hauliers' and 'Feed hygiene for farmers and growers'. 

 

