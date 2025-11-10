Business Companion
Livestock feed controls in Scotland review: analysis
Findings of our review of livestock feed controls, with a particular focus on the risk of spreading transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs). These controls are vital for safeguarding both animal and public health.
(Source: Scottish Government, 6 November 2025)
For more information on animal feed, see 'Feed hygiene for transporters and hauliers' and 'Feed hygiene for farmers and growers'.
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/livestock-feed-controls-in-scotland-review-analysis
