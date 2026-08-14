Livestock keepers urged to be on high alert and consider vaccination as Bluetongue cases rise

Bluetongue virus infections continue to rise due to favourable weather conditions

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is urging livestock keepers to be on high alert for bluetongue virus and to seriously consider vaccinating their animals now as cases continue to increase in parts of Great Britain, particularly in the Southwest of the country and parts of Wales.

Recent hot and humid weather has created favourable conditions for the biting midges that spread bluetongue, likely contributing to the recent increase in cases, presenting a significant challenge for livestock keepers and vets on the frontline of this disease.

Signs of bluetongue infection include fever, lameness, swelling of the lips, tongue, head or neck, discharge from the eyes or nose, mouth ulcers, breathing problems, reduced milk yield, abortion, stillbirths and animals becoming weak or not eating. Bluetongue can affect sheep, cattle, goats, deer, and camelids, such as llamas and alpacas with sheep at greater risk of mortality.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect susceptible livestock from the disease and keepers are strongly urged to discuss with their vet whether vaccination is appropriate for their situation. Experts agree healthy animals can still benefit from vaccination, even where disease is already circulating.

The Government has authorised three vaccines for bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) for use in GB to ensure the vaccine is available for those who want it. To help meet demand vaccines, Defra and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) have been working closely with vaccine manufacturers to put in place processes for bringing in additional supplies to Great Britain. Farmers and vets are urged to place orders for vaccine to ensure access to supplies.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:

Bluetongue can have serious welfare consequences for affected animals and livestock businesses, as we are already seeing in the Southwest of England and Wales. Vaccination is the best tool available to help protect susceptible livestock, even in the face of an outbreak, so I absolutely continue to urge farmers to speak to their vet about vaccinating their herd or flock. It takes time for immunity in vaccinated animals to build and it is best to have this conversation now. Keepers should remain on high alert, check their animals regularly and report any suspicion of any notifiable disease immediately to the Animal Plant Health Agency.

Farming Minister Stephen Morgan said:

We know how concerning bluetongue is for farmers with this outbreak coming at a particularly tough time with so many of our famers also battling drought conditions. I am closely monitoring the situation and the government will continue to work with vets, industry and devolved administrations to monitor the situation closely and respond as necessary.

Livestock keepers should continue to check animals regularly for signs of bluetongue and report any suspicion immediately to APHA. Where disease is suspected, APHA is working closely with vets and keepers to confirm whether disease is present as well as offering support with animal welfare issues. Farmers must ensure that their livestock holdings are correctly registered with APHA and that contact details are kept up to date.

The Pirbright Institute continues to process a very high volume of sample submissions in response to the significant increase in disease reports. To support the fastest possible turnaround of results, the Government is advising private veterinarians to ensure that sample submissions and accompanying documentation are completed accurately and in full, including animal identification details, to reduce delays.

Separate restricted zones are in place in Wales and England allowing movements of animals without a licence since movement controls are no longer considered effective. Movement controls remain in place between UK countries and pre-movement testing is required.

Keepers should also follow the latest movement, vaccination and biosecurity guidance on GOV.UK, keep records where required, and seek veterinary advice if animals show signs of disease.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety.

Anyone who suspects bluetongue should report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 03003 038 268 in Wales, or their local APHA Field Services Office in Scotland.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease, which means suspected cases must be reported by law.

More information on how to spot and report the disease can be found here -Bluetongue: how to spot and report it - GOV.UK