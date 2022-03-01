Civil Service
|Printable version
Living with an eating disorder
Blog posted by: Martin Riley, 28 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.
Whilst anorexia and bulimia are commonly known eating disorders, many others are equally as serious
Eating Disorders Awareness Week (28 February - 6 March) helps fight misunderstandings over anorexia, bulimia, binge eating and other eating disorders. It also highlights the importance of receiving professional help early. Below, Martin Riley shares his experiences.
I can’t pinpoint when it started – it just seemed to creep up in my early twenties. Comments about my weight and height crept into my head and I started to see my body in a different way from reality. My wife Lindsay recognised something wasn’t quite right more than 15 years ago, and persuaded me to see my doctor.
I was diagnosed with bulimia, but my doctor’s response was that I looked healthy, so I was fine. In my head I convinced myself that nothing was wrong, and I could just carry on. I hope that today, any doctor wouldn’t dismiss me as easily.
It’s taken me years to accept that I have an eating disorder. I thought that not eating during the day, then bingeing after work was a character flaw rather than an actual illness. I blamed myself for being unable to control how much I ate, and to a degree, I still do. It makes me feel guilty and ashamed.
Click here for the full blog post
Original article link: https://civilservice.blog.gov.uk/2022/02/28/living-with-an-eating-disorder/
Latest News from
Civil Service
Finding policies that work25/02/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Emily Power, 24 February 2022 – Categories: An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Better policymaking.
New dawn for disability - our exciting plans for 202224/02/2022 13:38:00
Blog posted by: Ben Merrick, Director, Joint Funds Unit, Cabinet Office, 23 February 2022 – Categories: Uncategorized.
Supporting Civil Service colleagues through loss17/02/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Adam Land, Senior Director at the Competition and Markets Authority, 16 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Better policymaking.
UK's quest to be a global science superpower11/02/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Sir Patrick Vallance, 08 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Tinnitus: From banging tunes to burglar alarms08/02/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Alan Dillon, 07 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.
We’re Levelling Up Careers in the Civil Service07/02/2022 17:20:00
Blog posted by: Alex Chisholm, Civil Service Chief Operating Officer and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary, 07 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Inside Policy: Unlocking the potential of young people03/02/2022 15:10:00
Blog posted by: Debbie Alder, 02 February 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
World Cancer Day: Big wins from small acts of kindness01/02/2022 13:33:00
Blog posted by: Seonaid Webb, Deputy Director Transformation, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and chair of the Civil Service Working through Cancer network, 01 February 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.