Tuesday 01 Mar 2022 @ 09:20
Civil Service
Printable version

Living with an eating disorder

Blog posted by: , 28 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil ServiceA Skilled Civil ServiceAn Innovative Civil ServiceUncategorized.

image of scrabble letters spelling out eating disorders

Whilst anorexia and bulimia are commonly known eating disorders, many others are equally as serious

Eating Disorders Awareness Week (28 February - 6 March) helps fight misunderstandings over anorexia, bulimia, binge eating and other eating disorders. It also highlights the importance of receiving professional help early. Below, Martin Riley shares his experiences.

I can’t pinpoint when it started – it just seemed to creep up in my early twenties. Comments about my weight and height crept into my head and I started to see my body in a different way from reality. My wife Lindsay recognised something wasn’t quite right more than 15 years ago, and persuaded me to see my doctor.

I was diagnosed with bulimia, but my doctor’s response was that I looked healthy, so I was fine. In my head I convinced myself that nothing was wrong, and I could just carry on. I hope that today, any doctor wouldn’t dismiss me as easily.

It’s taken me years to accept that I have an eating disorder. I thought that not eating during the day, then bingeing after work was a character flaw rather than an actual illness. I blamed myself for being unable to control how much I ate, and to a degree, I still do. It makes me feel guilty and ashamed.

Click here for the full blog post

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/civil-service

Original article link: https://civilservice.blog.gov.uk/2022/02/28/living-with-an-eating-disorder/

Share this article

Latest News from
Civil Service

Finding policies that work

25/02/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Emily Power, 24 February 2022 – Categories: An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Better policymaking.

New dawn for disability - our exciting plans for 2022

24/02/2022 13:38:00

Blog posted by: Ben Merrick, Director, Joint Funds Unit, Cabinet Office, 23 February 2022 – Categories: Uncategorized.

Supporting Civil Service colleagues through loss

17/02/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Adam Land, Senior Director at the Competition and Markets Authority, 16 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Better policymaking.

UK's quest to be a global science superpower

11/02/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Sir Patrick Vallance, 08 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Tinnitus: From banging tunes to burglar alarms

08/02/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Alan Dillon, 07 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.

We’re Levelling Up Careers in the Civil Service

07/02/2022 17:20:00

Blog posted by: Alex Chisholm, Civil Service Chief Operating Officer and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary, 07 February 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Inside Policy: Unlocking the potential of young people

03/02/2022 15:10:00

Blog posted by: Debbie Alder, 02 February 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

World Cancer Day: Big wins from small acts of kindness

01/02/2022 13:33:00

Blog posted by: Seonaid Webb, Deputy Director Transformation, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and chair of the Civil Service Working through Cancer network, 01 February 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.

From serving customers to serving the community

19/01/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Jay Ali, 18 January 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, Better policymaking.

Government Webinar Series