Liz Truss must reverse her budget to stabilise the economy - TUC
Commenting on the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to protect credit flow in the aftermath of the mini-budget, TUC head of economics Kate Bell yesterday said:
"The Bank’s intervention should tell the government that this budget must be reversed to protect Britain’s families and businesses.
"We need a new budget focused on stabilising the economy and getting wages rising. Not one that puts the UK at risk for the sake of tax cuts for the rich.”
Union leaders call on PM to rule out “crippling” cuts to public services29/09/2022 16:05:00
Union leaders have today (Thursday) called on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to provide a “cast-iron assurance” they will not make further spending cuts to public services.
TUC welcomes Labour plan for fully funded breakfast clubs29/09/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently (27 September 2022) responded to the announcement by Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson that a Labour government will introduce fully funded breakfast clubs for every primary school in England.
CBI responds to Leader of the Opposition's speech28/09/2022 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Leader of the Opposition's speech.
TUC welcomes Labour proposal for a new public energy champion28/09/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement by Labour leader Keir Starmer of proposals for a new publicly owned energy champion called Great British Energy.
"Some energy companies are falling drastically short of the mark": Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem market compliance review28/09/2022 10:25:00
Citizens Advice has responded to Ofgem’s review of supplier practice in helping people struggling with bills.
CIPD - Money isn’t enough in the race for talent, new report data shows28/09/2022 09:25:00
CIPD/Omni RMS urges employers to look at what else they can do to attract and retain top talent beyond pay, including offering greater flexible working
UK families to lose out on more than £2,000 from not owning our own energy26/09/2022 16:05:00
UK families could benefit by at least £2,250 – and up to £4,400 – over the next two years if Britain had the same public ownership of energy as other countries, according to TUC research published recently (Saturday).
UK Space Agency: UK builds leadership in space debris removal and in-orbit manufacturing with national mission and funding boost26/09/2022 15:33:00
Two UK-based companies are designing missions to clear hazardous space junk alongside the launch of a new programme to back cutting-edge space technology.
Retail sales fall quickly in September - CBI Distributive Trends Survey26/09/2022 13:33:00
Retail sales volumes fell at a considerable pace in the year to September, following a temporary return to growth in August, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.