Welsh Government
|Printable version
Llandeilo Primary School’s rollout of free school meals helps fight food waste with innovative new scheme
Llandeilo Primary School’s rollout of free school meals helps fight food waste with innovative new scheme.
Llandeilo Primary School launched the ‘Bocs Bwyd Llandeilo’ scheme – a community project that involves collecting surplus food from local businesses and community donations, aiming to remove economic barriers for parents.
The produce is used in school cooking lessons, eliminating the need for families to purchase ingredients, while helping cut down on food waste.
Lynne Williams who leads on the cookery initiative at the school, said:
Our aim within the kitchen and during our cookery sessions is to develop our pupils and our wider communities 'Food Literacy’.
We provide the opportunities for pupils to plant, learn about, grow, harvest, and then cook the foods they grow. We also offer this produce for families to cook with as part of our Bocs Bwyd Llandeilo initiative.
In September 2022, Wales began the Universal Primary Free School Meals programme - part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru. Over 15m meals have already been served through the programme, which will be rolled out to all primary school children and more than 6,000 nursery aged pupils by the end of the 2024.
Over the same period, all maintained primary schools began teaching the new Curriculum for Wales in their classrooms. This brought a shift in focus; encouraging learners to develop experiences and skills, as well as their knowledge.
For Llandeilo Primary School, these shifts in day-to-day school life were welcomed as a huge opportunity for change.
Recognising the value of a nutritious, healthy lunch at school, Llandeilo was keen to promote Universal Primary Free School Meals to their school community, especially those families who had previously been providing packed lunches – often at a significant hit to parents’ pockets.
Karen Towns, Headteacher at Llandeilo, said that her team began a mission to promote free school meals – hosting talks with parents, sharing information about foods the children would be eating, and working to identify any barriers to uptake.
She said:
Through developing Bocs Bwyd Llandeilo, our school allotment (Y Nyth) and school kitchen (Y Cegin), we have deeper understanding of and connections with our families within the school.
Families feel cared for and important, and appreciate their wellbeing and personal circumstances being supported.
Many parents were initially concerned about the rollout of Universal Primary Free School Meals, citing food preferences, lunchtime noise and allergies as some of the barriers to claiming this new scheme.
To address some of the initial concerns raised by parents, the school organised tasting sessions, and a 'Nurture Base' was established for children needing a quieter space during lunches. Meetings between school catering staff and parents were also facilitated to address menu concerns.
One Year 5 learner said:
I like the menus because then we know what is for dinner every day. We get all the different food groups and different things to fuel us.
Alongside Bocs Bwyd Llandeilo, the school runs an on-site allotment where children can help grow and harvest vegetables to be used in cooking lessons. These take place across every year group, hosted in the school’s brand-new ‘Bake Off’ style kitchen.
This relationship-building has helped increase the uptake of Universal Primary Free School Meals in the school. Improving access to free school meals meant building a genuine connection between the school and families.
Looking to the future, the school aims to continue supporting learners and their families, through both food education to establish healthy habits in its community and the uptake of Universal Primary Free School Meals.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/llandeilo-primary-schools-rollout-free-school-meals-helps-fight-food-waste-innovative-new-scheme
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government wants your views on 14 to 16 learning under the Curriculum for Wales28/02/2024 16:10:00
Numeracy? Literacy? Life Skills? Advice on what to do next? Welsh Government invites parents to give their views on what 14 to 16 year olds should learn.
Four-year deal delivers growth and stability for Bad Wolf in Wales28/02/2024 11:15:00
A new deal between the Welsh Government and award-winning Cardiff-based production company Bad Wolf will ensure a slate of high-end TV dramas will be made in Wales over the next four years.
“This Budget is designed to protect the core services we all rely on”– Finance Minister Rebecca Evans27/02/2024 14:05:00
Wales’ Final Budget for 2024 to 2025 has been published today, as persistently high inflation continues to erode public finances and difficult choices are made to protect core services.
£5.9 million of Welsh Government support given to businesses investing in research and innovation27/02/2024 11:05:00
Over fifty projects have been given £5.9 million of support from the Welsh Government to invest in equipment that will help develop and embed new innovative products and services.
Youth Work Excellence Awards: Winners announced27/02/2024 09:05:00
The Youth Work Excellence Awards are a chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding youth work taking place across Wales.
Improvements in eating disorder care across Wales26/02/2024 14:05:00
The vast majority of people who need treatment for an eating disorder are seen in Wales and treated in their local communities.
Welsh Government helping to make children veg chomp-ions23/02/2024 14:05:00
Eat Them to Defeat them returns for its sixth year, to make veg fun, improve diets and increase children’s intake of vegetables by chomping away.
First Minister announces St David Awards 2024 finalists23/02/2024 10:15:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced the finalists of this year’s St David Awards at an event at the Senedd.