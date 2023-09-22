Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
LNER improves service for disabled passengers, equality watchdog concludes
Britain’s equality watchdog has concluded a legal agreement with rail provider LNER after the company took the necessary steps to improve access to its services and facilities for disabled passengers.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) entered a legal agreement with LNER in July 2020.
This regulatory enforcement action followed a legal challenge from a visually impaired customer who received inadequate support and assistance while travelling.
Under the agreement, LNER, which operates trains from London to the North of England and Scotland, were required to improve their assisted travel service and to conduct new training on accessibility and inclusion for all staff who deal with their customers.
LNER also set up new ways proactively to monitor the assistance it provides, and to learn lessons and find new solutions where these are needed.
In addition, the rail operator has established a disability access forum to generate further improvement initiatives, which have included a new wheelchair space booking feature and a 24-hour booking service for passenger assistance requests.
The EHRC formally monitored this action plan for the period of the legal agreement.
The EHRC is now content that LNER has a better understanding of the reasons why its assistance to disabled customers failed previously and that the company has made the necessary changes to improve their services and facilities for disabled passengers.
Kishwer Falkner, Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“Transport operators have clear responsibilities in law to ensure travel is just as possible for disabled people as it is for every other passenger. This includes a legal obligation to make reasonable adjustments for disabled passengers.
“Through our legal agreement, LNER have now demonstrated a renewed focus on improving accessibility to meet the needs of its disabled passengers.
“We are pleased with their cooperation throughout this agreement. Their commitment to improve has been demonstrated in the changes they have made.
“These improvements will help to ensure that their rail services can be used by everybody and that disabled passengers can travel where they want, whether they are travelling to study, for work, or to go on holiday.”
For more press information contact the Commission's media office on: 0161 829 8102
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/lner-improves-service-disabled-passengers-equality-watchdog-concludes
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Technical guidance for schools updated22/09/2023 15:20:00
Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has today updated its technical guidance for schools in England and Scotland.
21st year of ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science20/09/2023 16:05:00
UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October for its 21st year.
Equality watchdog submits response to rail ticket office closure consultation04/09/2023 13:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, recently (01 September 2023) responded to rail ticket office closure consultation.
Equality watchdog publishes guidance to advance equality of opportunity through better investment01/09/2023 16:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published new guidance for local and combined authorities across England, helping them make better investment decisions that can advance equality of opportunity.
Contractor who suffered monkey chants and racial abuse at Probation Service wins payout24/08/2023 16:10:00
A former contractor engaged by HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has received a financial settlement following allegations of racial discrimination at the Probation Service offices in Reading.
UK government failing to protect disabled people, warns equality watchdog report17/08/2023 12:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today warned of the consequences of continuing inaction from governments in addressing problems faced by disabled people.
Fuller’s to tackle sexual harassment following equality watchdog intervention14/08/2023 13:20:00
Thousands of workers at Fuller’s will receive training to prevent sexual harassment, following a legal case supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog seeks assurance from Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust following allegations of mistreatment10/08/2023 10:05:00
As Britain’s equality regulator and National Human Rights Institution, it is our duty to enforce equality laws and defend human rights, taking appropriate action where necessary.
Equality watchdog welcomes rail ticket office closure consultation extension27/07/2023 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) welcomes the decision to extend the consultation regarding the proposed closure of ticket offices across the rail network, having raised concerns with the Department for Transport (DfT).