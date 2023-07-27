POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Local area energy planning: achieving net zero locally
This POSTnote considers the relatively new process of local area energy planning that aims to deliver net zero targets more effectively at the regional level.
Documents to download
Overview
DOI: https://doi.org/10.58248/PN703
Local Area Energy Planning (LAEP) is a relatively new process designed to deliver effective local action to contribute to the 2050 net zero emission target. The Government’s 2021 Net Zero Strategy estimates that 82% of the UK’s emissions are “within the scope of influence of local authorities”. Using technical evidence on the whole energy system, wider non-technical factors, engagement with stakeholders, and clear governance, LAEP provides a net zero ‘action plan’ for local leaders that also accounts for action at the national level. By taking a more proactive, whole-systems, data-driven approach to energy planning, LAEP aims to deliver cost savings and a more managed energy transition.
This POSTnote will consider how effective the process of LAEP is in delivering the necessary energy system changes required at the local level using the early examples of ‘trail blazer’ local authorities that are adopting the process. It will explore how an LAEP is created using modelling and analysis systems and the technologies employed to inform the process. The briefing will also consider the emerging evidence from the current examples of LAEP alongside common aspects of regional plans for power, heat, transport, industry and the environment.
Key Points
- Local area energy planning (LAEP) is a relatively new process designed to deliver effective local action to contribute to the UK’s 2050 net zero greenhouse gas emissions target.
- LAEP provides an action plan for local leaders that also accounts for action at the national level. It incorporates technical evidence on the whole energy system, wider non-technical factors and engagement with stakeholders.
- LAEP aims to deliver cost savings, social benefits and a more coordinated energy transition by taking a proactive, whole-systems, place-specific approach to energy planning. Innovate UK are working with the Government to gather evidence on value added and investment returns.
- LAEPs have recently become a statutory requirement for Welsh local authorities. ‘Trailblazer cities’ like Greater Manchester have adopted LAEPs with ambitious pre-2050 net zero targets across the UK.
- 20 local authorities have LAEPs in the UK. There are significant barriers to roll-out such as the capacity and skills of local authorities, short-term funding, data transparency and a lack of standardisation.
- The role of local authorities and the governance structure between local, regional, and national net zero plans is not yet formalised. The regional energy planning system has gained more focus and recently been consulted on by Ofgem.
Contributors
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
Members of the POST Board
Avi Aithal, Energy Networks Association*
Neil Best, Centre for Sustainable Energy
Jess Britton, UK Energy Research Centre*
Simon Brooke, Electricity North West Limited
Laura Clark, Citizens Advice*
Matthew Cook, Open University*
Richard Cowell, Cardiff University*
Robin Dent, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero*
Kayla Entre, Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-op*
Tim German, Energy Systems Catapult*
Jodie Giles, UKRI Innovate UK*
Ed Gill, Energy Networks Association*
Keith Hampshall, Centre for Sustainable Energy
Cheryl Hiles, West Midlands Combined Authority
David Joffe, Climate Change Committee*
Christos Kaloudas, Electricity North West Limited
Richard Leach, Energy Systems Catapult*
Poppy Maltby, Regen*
Flora Mavri, UK Power Networks
Ben O’Driscoll, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero*
Sean Owen, Greater Manchester Combined Authority*
Katie Privett, York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, and North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub*
Grazia Ragone, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero*
Zoe Roberts, UK100
Rob Saunders, UKRI Innovate UK*
Anna Stegman, Energy Systems Catapult
Neil Strachan, UCL
Joanne Wade, Association for Decentralised Energy
Janette Webb, UK Energy Research Centre*
* Denotes people who acted as external reviewers of this briefing
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0703/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Measuring sustainable environment-food system interactions25/07/2023 10:25:00
This POSTnote describes environmental impact metrics for food systems, which are complex networks of decision-makers, natural processes and human activities.
Public health and climate change: a One Health approach21/07/2023 13:05:00
This POSTnote summarises how the One Health approach can be used to tackle key impacts of climate change and threats to public health. It outlines the key features, challenges and opportunities of implementation. This briefing takes a global perspective on implementing the approach, with areas of focus on UK policy.
Heat pumps17/07/2023 16:15:00
This POSTnote considers advances in heat pump technology, their suitability for UK properties, barriers to deployment and government policy support mechanisms.
Problem-solving courts17/07/2023 11:25:00
This POSTnote outlines the key components of Problem-solving courts (PSC) and summarises the key outcomes of different PSC. It concludes with highlighting the opportunities and challenges to implementation of PSC across England and Wales.
Data science skills in the UK workforce30/06/2023 11:25:00
This POSTnote looks at specialist data skills in the UK, including for artificial intelligence. It considers demand and supply, workforce demographics, challenges, and initiatives to increase supply.
Marine Protected Areas and Highly Protected Marine Areas29/06/2023 12:38:00
POSTnote summarising the network of Marine Protected Areas and its components, and the designation of Highly Protected Marine Areas in English inshore and offshore waters.
Hypersonic missiles29/06/2023 11:25:00
This POSTnote looks at hypersonic missile technologies, efforts to develop them, potential applications, and the possible challenges they may present for missile defence and global stability.
Reforming the Mental Health Act – Approaches to Improve Patient Choice16/05/2023 11:05:00
A POSTnote summarising proposed reforms to the Mental Health Act (1983) to improve patient choice, highlighting relevant research evidence and stakeholder perspectives.