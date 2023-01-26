WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
‘Local audit is in crisis’ – LGA responds to NAO report on Timeliness of Local Auditor Reporting
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responded to a report by the National Audit Office on the timeliness of local auditor reporting
“Effective external audit and clear and transparent financial reporting are vital, and councils take them extremely seriously. However, as this report makes clear, local audit is in crisis, which is a serious concern for councils.
“While it acknowledges some actions have been taken to address this, we support the call for the Government to set out a detailed timetable by which it expects to restore timely audited accounts.
“Most councils have been able to finalise their draft accounts by the published deadlines but will be under greater pressure to do this for their 2022/23 accounts if the deadline reverts to 31 May 2023, as currently proposed by DLUHC.
“The report also highlights the wider impact the crisis in local audit is having elsewhere in the public audit system, which reinforces the need for long-term and permanent solutions to address these challenges.”
Progress update: Timeliness of local auditor reporting on local ...
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Latest winter situation report reveals that the NHS is under more pressure than it was last year26/01/2023 14:25:00
Dr Layla McCay comments on the latest winter situation report and workforce data.
Protecting those in poverty a critical priority - LGA response to JRF report on poverty26/01/2023 12:20:00
Cllr Peter Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responded to a Joseph Rowntree Foundation annual report on poverty, which shows that 13.4 million people were in poverty during 2020/21 including 3.9 million children
11 months of war in Ukraine have disrupted education for more than five million children - UNICEF25/01/2023 13:25:00
The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than five million children, UNICEF warned today, calling for increased international support to ensure children do not fall further behind. The impact of 11 months of conflict only compounds the two years of lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 8 years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.
11 months of war in Ukraine have disrupted education for more than five million children – UNICEF25/01/2023 10:10:00
The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than five million children, UNICEF warned, calling for increased international support to ensure children do not fall further behind. The impact of 11 months of conflict only compounds the two years of lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 8 years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.
Audit Wales - Local authorities find it difficult to empower people and communities to be more self-reliant and less dependent on services25/01/2023 09:10:00
In recent years local government in Wales has faced significant pressures, dealing with crisis after crisis, but with less resource now available they need communities and people to do more for themselves
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders will welcome government’s recommitment to narrowing the gap in Healthy Life Expectancy by 203024/01/2023 16:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the government's announcement of their Major Conditions Strategy.
UK manufacturing output flat, but cost and price inflation ease to slowest pace since 2021 - CBI Industrial Trends Survey24/01/2023 15:05:00
Cost and pricing pressures in UK manufacturing remain high, but shows signs of easing, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends survey. In the quarter to January, average unit costs grew at the slowest pace since April 2021, while domestic selling price inflation was the slowest since July 2021. But both remained far above their long-run averages.
We must shift the narrative on ageing and disability – LGA responds to Archbishops’ Commission report on Reimagining Care24/01/2023 11:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to ‘Care and Support Reimagined’, a report from the Archbishops’ Commission
NHS Confederation - Mental health leaders are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of those who need inpatient care24/01/2023 10:25:00
Sean Duggan OBE responds to the government's announcement of a rapid review of patient safety in mental health inpatient settings.