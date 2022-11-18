Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Local authorities having to find homes for children at the ‘last minute’
An Ofsted report published today, finds that local authorities are struggling to find homes for children coming into care.
Local authorities are struggling with a last minute dash to find homes for children coming into care due to the rising demand for places and a lack of suitable accommodation, according to Ofsted.
In a report published today, Ofsted found that the lack of enough suitable accommodation, and the need to find placements quickly, mean local authorities often struggle to plan for and meet their legal duty to offer sufficient accommodation for children in need of care. Difficulty forecasting demand and the need for urgent placements leaves local authorities with little option but to respond to individual cases as and when they arise.
Read the report: How local authorities plan for sufficiency: children in care and care leavers.
Some local authorities told Ofsted that a lack of time and resources for forward planning results in a last-minute response when a child comes into care. Even when local authorities can plan, there is often a lack of available accommodation and care for children with more complex needs.
Local authorities also noted tension in their relationships with some private providers and their ‘power’ over the children’s social care market. Some suggested that providers can cherry-pick certain children, making it difficult for them to follow their plan and fulfil their sufficiency duty. Conversely, other local authorities highlighted how positive relationships with providers mean they are better able to find homes for children with more complex needs and negotiate the cost of placements.
Ofsted’s report draws on interviews and focus groups with social workers, regional commissioning groups and other local authority staff.
The research also found:
- local authorities’ knowledge about providers and agencies is often held by individuals, which can be lost when there are staff changes
- some local authorities are concerned about the ageing population of foster carers in their area and their ability to plan for long term placements
Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director for Regulation and Social Care:
Today’s report lays bare some of the challenges facing local authorities when it comes to finding the care children need. More children are coming into care, many with high-level physical and mental health needs. The need to find places for these children quickly overrides local authorities’ long-term planning.
It is clear that these findings are set against the issues affecting children’s social care nationally, and local authorities cannot solve the sufficiency issue on their own. There is a lack of suitable homes in the right places, particularly for children with the most complex needs – this needs to be addressed.
Press office
8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday 0300 013 0415
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/local-authorities-having-to-find-homes-for-children-at-the-last-minute
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Early education is vital for children born in lockdown15/11/2022 10:15:00
Ofsted has published the first in a series of reviews on early years education.
Skills Bootcamps will help plug skills gaps, but improvements are needed09/11/2022 11:05:00
Ofsted has today published findings from a thematic survey of the quality of education provided in Skills Bootcamps.
Schools need more specialist help for primary age children with additional needs09/11/2022 10:15:00
New Ofsted research, published yesterday, finds a lack of access to specialist help means more primary school children with additional needs are being referred to alternative provision (AP).
Reading should be explicitly taught even in secondary schools31/10/2022 13:15:00
Today Ofsted has published a research report looking at how high-performing secondary schools provide targeted support for struggling readers.
Better assessment needed to get the most out of tutoring26/10/2022 12:05:00
Ofsted has today published the first of 2 independent reviews of the government’s flagship tutoring programme in schools and further education providers.
Providers committed to making T levels a success, but challenges remain25/10/2022 10:15:00
An Ofsted report published yesterday evaluates the quality of the new T-level courses.
Joint targeted area inspections to focus on early help for children and families07/10/2022 16:38:00
Ofsted, CQC and HMICFRS have published guidance for the thematic focus on early help for families, as part of their programme of joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs).
Poor infrastructure hampering Armed Forces initial training06/10/2022 10:15:00
Ofsted has published its 14th annual report on the effectiveness of care and welfare arrangements for recruits, trainees and officer cadets.