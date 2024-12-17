Scottish Government
Local authority total and vacant housing stock, Scotland, March 2024
There were 11,751 local authority housing stock units vacant as of 31 March 2024.
There were 325,477 local authority housing stock units as of March 2024. 3.6% of the total local authority stock was vacant, however this includes stock that will be demolished or cannot be currently let as it needs modernisation.
- 1.9% (5,640) of normally used for permanent lettings was vacant.
- 10.0% (783) of stock used for temporary accommodation for homeless households was vacant.
- 3% (452) of stock in low demand areas was vacant.
- most of the stock earmarked for demolition (99%) and modernisation (95%) was vacant.
Since 2017 there have been increases in the total vacancy rate (2.0% to 3.6%) as well as the normal use of stock vacancy rate (0.8% to 1.9%).
Background
https://www.gov.scot/publications/local-authority-total-and-vacant-housing-stock-scotland-march-2024
The Scottish Government collect data on local authority stock in the annual housing return. It is usually reported in our annual housing statistics publication alongside other information relating to the management of local authority stock, but there has been in a delay in this report due to resourcing demands. The local authority stock data was ready for publication, so a decision was made to release this data as soon as possible.
Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/local-authority-total-and-vacant-housing-stock-scotland-march-2024/
