There were 327,746 local authority housing stock units as of March 2025. 3.0% of the total local authority stock was vacant, however this includes stock that will be demolished or cannot be currently let as it needs modernisation.

There were 9,827 local authority housing stock units vacant as of 31 March 2025.

1.7% (5,102) of normally used for permanent lettings was vacant.

9.2% (765) of stock used for temporary accommodation for homeless households was vacant.

2.7% (431) of stock in low demand areas was vacant.

most of the stock earmarked for demolition (99.5%) and modernisation (95.7%) was vacant.

The total vacancy rate in March 2025 has decreased when compared to the previous year (3.6% to 3.0%). Normal use of stock vacancy rate (excluding Edinburgh) has also decreased when compared to the previous year (1.9% to 1.6%). In 2025, including Edinburgh for the first time, the normal vacant stock rate was 1.7%.

Background

Local authority total and vacant housing stock, Scotland, March 2025 – gov.scot

Prior to March 2025, Edinburgh was not able to separately report on vacant normal use stock. For consistency, we have reported trends on vacant normal use stock excluding Edinburgh, as well as providing a 2025 total including Edinburgh.

The Scottish Government collect data on local authority stock in the annual housing return.

Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.