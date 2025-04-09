Local Authority Trading Standards in Scotland find short weight solid fuel packs that may contribute to fuel poverty.

An investigation by Trading Standards officers in Scotland has found that short weight products may be contributing to fuel poverty and the cost of living crisis.

Trading Standards Officers throughout the country have been taking part in a solid fuel project aimed at identifying short weight products and protecting consumers from detriment at a time when finances are stretched, and prices are rising due to inflation.

Officers carried out weight checks on packs of coal, wood and other solid fuel products at 130 retail outlets, with short weight products identified during 43 of these visits. A total of 70 different product lines were checked with 28 (40%) found to contain short weight packs.

A total of 2164 individual packs were checked within these product lines and 317 (15%) of these were found to be short weight, with deficiencies as high as 3.52kg on a 14kg pack of logs, leading to detriment of as much as £3.77 per pack.

Although the vast majority of packs did not give cause for concern, 12 packers were found to have placed non-compliant products on the market, each one of these constituting a potential offence by the packer as well as causing financial harm to consumers.

40% of all failed packs came from the same source and had been imported into the UK. Deficiencies of kiln dried birch logs found at one retailer were as much as 20%, representing a loss to consumers of £1 per pack. Taken to the extreme, if the same level of deficiency were replicated across the retailer’s annual sales of this product line the total collective detriment to consumers could be as high as £4.1m per year.

With fuel and energy prices continuing to rise, it is important that consumers receive exactly what they have paid for, including the correct quantity. Trading Standards is ideally placed to not only protect consumers against detriment through short measure products but to also support businesses responsible for placing these products on the market through advice and intervention where necessary.

Alexandra Connell, Chair of SCOTSS (Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland) recently explained:

“Measurement is at the heart of fair trade in goods and is a core issue for Trading Standards teams across Scotland, making sure that consumers get what they pay for and that businesses are weighing and measuring goods accurately. With the current cost of living crisis it is even more important that the processes and systems that should be in place are working properly and consumers get what they pay for.”

She continued:

“SCOTSS works very closely with colleagues in Weights & Measures authorities across Scotland, and this is an excellent example of local authority officers working together to ensure the market is working properly and fairly and that consumers are getting what they pay for. Officers are there not only to protect consumers but also to help and support businesses.”

