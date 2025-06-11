Local community experiences exclusive screening of Star Makers 2

Community members gathered in Gainsborough for a special STEP event, exploring the commercial fusion energy vision and the future of the West Burton site nearby

The community surrounding the West Burton site was invited to spend an inspiring afternoon with the STEP team for a special screening of Star Makers 2, a powerful documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the future of fusion energy and the final days of the iconic JET facility.

Held at the nearby Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough, the event welcomed local councillors and members of the public to connect with the West Burton STEP team and learn more about the UK’s ambitious plans to deliver a prototype fusion energy power plant.

Guests heard from Debbie Kempton, Director of Engineering at UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS), who shared an update on the progress at West Burton and the vital role the site will play in shaping a sustainable energy future.

It was a special opportunity to showcase the Star Makers 2 documentary to our local community. Filming took place recently at the West Burton power station site for the ending scenes of this unique documentary, it was great to be able to share this with people who live and work close to the site. It offers a glimpse into the future as we progress toward building a prototype fusion energy power plant. Sharing this journey with local councillors and members of the public is vital to our success. These are also the people who will help us to identify our future workforce.

The event highlighted the importance of community engagement as the UK continues to lead the way in clean energy innovation. A recent announcement from Government confirmed record investment in R&D for fusion energy, investing over £2.5bn over five years, with reference to progressing the STEP programme.

UKIFS’s STEP programme is the UK’s flagship initiative to design and build the world’s first prototype fusion power plant by the early 2040s. The West Burton site was selected in 2022 as the future home of this ambitious project, positioning the Retford and Gainsborough area at the heart of a global energy revolution. West Burton’s development is expected to bring thousands of high-skilled jobs, new infrastructure, and global scientific collaboration to the region. A report by Amion, commissioned by Local Councils in the area, suggested that the project could create between 5,500 and 8,500 jobs in and around the site (as well as additionally bringing further new industry, jobs and investment to the wider area), adding an average of over £500m a year to the UK economy over the coming decades.

Fusion energy, often described as the “holy grail” of clean power, replicates the process that powers the sun - fusing hydrogen atoms to release vast amounts of energy. Fusion could provide a virtually limitless, safe, and carbon-free energy source for generations to come. The STEP programme aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of this technology and to develop a UK fusion industry capable of delivering commercial fusion power plants around the world in the second half of the century.

Notes to Editors

STEP – Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production - is a major technology and infrastructure programme to build the UK’s first prototype fusion power plant and to create a UK-led fusion industry. STEP will demonstrate net energy, fuel self-sufficiency and a route to commercialisation. This will catalyse new ideas and technology that will benefit multiple industries and help secure our future on this planet. STEP is a government-funded industry partnership programme led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of UKAEA Group.

The West Burton site was selected in October 2022 as the home for STEP. The site is currently a demolition zone, with extensive works to decommission the former coal-fired power station, alongside this activity, the STEP Programme is preparing site characterisation information in readiness for construction.

