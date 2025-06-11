Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Local community experiences exclusive screening of Star Makers 2
Community members gathered in Gainsborough for a special STEP event, exploring the commercial fusion energy vision and the future of the West Burton site nearby
The community surrounding the West Burton site was invited to spend an inspiring afternoon with the STEP team for a special screening of Star Makers 2, a powerful documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the future of fusion energy and the final days of the iconic JET facility.
Held at the nearby Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough, the event welcomed local councillors and members of the public to connect with the West Burton STEP team and learn more about the UK’s ambitious plans to deliver a prototype fusion energy power plant.
Guests heard from Debbie Kempton, Director of Engineering at UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS), who shared an update on the progress at West Burton and the vital role the site will play in shaping a sustainable energy future.
It was a special opportunity to showcase the Star Makers 2 documentary to our local community. Filming took place recently at the West Burton power station site for the ending scenes of this unique documentary, it was great to be able to share this with people who live and work close to the site. It offers a glimpse into the future as we progress toward building a prototype fusion energy power plant. Sharing this journey with local councillors and members of the public is vital to our success. These are also the people who will help us to identify our future workforce.
The event highlighted the importance of community engagement as the UK continues to lead the way in clean energy innovation. A recent announcement from Government confirmed record investment in R&D for fusion energy, investing over £2.5bn over five years, with reference to progressing the STEP programme.
UKIFS’s STEP programme is the UK’s flagship initiative to design and build the world’s first prototype fusion power plant by the early 2040s. The West Burton site was selected in 2022 as the future home of this ambitious project, positioning the Retford and Gainsborough area at the heart of a global energy revolution. West Burton’s development is expected to bring thousands of high-skilled jobs, new infrastructure, and global scientific collaboration to the region. A report by Amion, commissioned by Local Councils in the area, suggested that the project could create between 5,500 and 8,500 jobs in and around the site (as well as additionally bringing further new industry, jobs and investment to the wider area), adding an average of over £500m a year to the UK economy over the coming decades.
Fusion energy, often described as the “holy grail” of clean power, replicates the process that powers the sun - fusing hydrogen atoms to release vast amounts of energy. Fusion could provide a virtually limitless, safe, and carbon-free energy source for generations to come. The STEP programme aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of this technology and to develop a UK fusion industry capable of delivering commercial fusion power plants around the world in the second half of the century.
Notes to Editors
STEP – Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production - is a major technology and infrastructure programme to build the UK’s first prototype fusion power plant and to create a UK-led fusion industry. STEP will demonstrate net energy, fuel self-sufficiency and a route to commercialisation. This will catalyse new ideas and technology that will benefit multiple industries and help secure our future on this planet. STEP is a government-funded industry partnership programme led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of UKAEA Group.
The West Burton site was selected in October 2022 as the home for STEP. The site is currently a demolition zone, with extensive works to decommission the former coal-fired power station, alongside this activity, the STEP Programme is preparing site characterisation information in readiness for construction.
To sign-up for updates about STEP, visit: step.ukaea.uk or follow our social channels @STEPtoFusion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/local-community-experiences-exclusive-screening-of-star-makers-2
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Thousands of jobs to be created as government announces multi-billion-pound investment to build Sizewell C10/06/2025 15:22:00
10,000 jobs, including 1,500 apprenticeships, to be created as the government announces multi-billion investment to build Sizewell C.
Rolls-Royce SMR selected to build small modular nuclear reactors10/06/2025 14:20:00
Rolls-Royce SMR selected as preferred bidder to build country’s first small modular reactors.
Bassetlaw representatives explore West Burton's fusion future09/06/2025 12:10:00
STEP hosted delegates on a visit to UKAEA's Culham Campus, to learn about the scale of opportunity presented by the UK's prototype fusion energy plant programme.
Rooftop solar for new builds to save people money06/06/2025 13:10:00
New homeowners stand to benefit from rooftop solar and cheaper bills, with the Future Homes Standard being published this Autumn.
Supporting farmers to go green in Zambia05/06/2025 13:12:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) backs sustainable farming and eco-tourism in Zambia to cut emissions and create jobs.
Helping communities adapt to storms in Bangladesh04/06/2025 16:17:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) supports AI-based forecasting to boost extreme weather preparedness in Bangladesh.
Protecting mangroves in Madagascar and Indonesia04/06/2025 15:17:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) supports mangrove conservation to reduce the impacts of climate change, protect biodiversity and boost livelihoods.
Unlocking billions in private capital to tackle climate change04/06/2025 14:17:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) mobilises billions in public and private funding for clean energy projects in developing countries.