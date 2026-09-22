Local governance reform

Proposals outlined to shape consultation.

Initial proposals designed to deliver fundamental reform of local governance have been set out to help shape the debate on improving public services.

The possible changes, if implemented, could help achieve a better balance of decision-making powers across the public sector to ensure investment is focused on delivering improved services.

Initial proposals – which have been shared with COSLA and Holyrood Committees – include:

Replacing current local government arrangements with a smaller number of regional authorities to focus on strategic decision-making alongside a substantial number of community authorities with a focus on local decision-making

a substantial number of community authorities with a focus on local decision-making Separate arrangements for island communities have been suggested in recognition of their particular needs

Councillors sitting on both community authority and the associated regional authority to remove the need for a further layer of elections or additional tiers of bureaucracy

Ensuring regional administrative corporate structures support both regional and community authorities

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:

“Reforming Scotland’s public sector is about delivering the best public services for people across Scotland. “We need to ensure investment is focused on frontline delivery, with the right staff in the right roles to empower communities and deliver real improvements in public services. “Some decision making is best delivered at national level and regional level while others better sit closer to communities and we must get that balance right. Existing local government responsibilities could also be extended, including enhanced roles in economic development and business support so that individual areas can reflect local strengths and ambitions. “These proposals are intended to provide a starting point to facilitate debate and discussion as we work to deliver reforms that strengthen public services and improve outcomes for the people and communities we serve.”

Background

A Proposal For Reform of Local Governance

The proposals have been shared with the conveners of the Social Justice, Housing and Local Government Committee, the Public Service Reform Committee and the Finance and Public Administration Committee.