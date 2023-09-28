Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and Chair of the Commission for Local Administration in England: Report of pre-appointment hearing
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published a Report following its pre-appointment hearing on Monday 19 September with Amerdeep Somal, the Government’s preferred candidate for the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) and Chair of the Commission for Local Administration in England (CLAE).
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee has endorsed this appointment.
Following the pre-appointment hearing, the Committee also exchanged correspondence with the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Local Government and Building Safety in relation to the appointment.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is an independent body which investigates complaints about council services and privately funded adult social care in England. It makes decisions and recommendations on issues such as education, housing and highways.
A pre-appointment hearing is an opportunity for the LUHC Committee to question the candidate on their suitability for the role, and to scrutinise the Government’s decision-making on its chosen candidate.
