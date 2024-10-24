Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s response to the National Audit Office report ‘Support for children and young people with special educational needs’

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman welcomes the National Audit Office’s report into the support given to young people with special educational needs and the progress of reform.

The report makes clear the enormous challenges that exist in the current system and the need to consider whole system reform, a point the Ombudsman also made in the annual Review of Local Government complaints which was released in July 2024.

The National Audit Office makes clear that outcomes for young people with special educational needs (SEN) are not improving, which is also seen in the many thousands of SEN complaints the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman receives each year.

Ms. Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, highlighted the parallels between the two organisation’s findings.

“The National Audit Office’s report is a thorough and comprehensive review of the SEN system, its performance and the need for improvement. It highlights the significant financial challenges for local authorities and, most importantly, the impact on children and families when the system falls short. “As the Ombudsman with jurisdiction over local authority services I see the individual stories of young people whose life chances are permanently affected by a system which is not working for them, their families, schools and councils. Even after many years of involvement in SEN issues, starting my career as a judge in SEND tribunals, I find many of the cases that come across my desk truly distressing. “As part of the oversight system, alongside the National Audit Office and others, we see the challenges that currently exist and are keen to support improvement at a national level.”

Special Educational Needs system is financially ‘unsustainable’